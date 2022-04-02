Lancaster-Lebanon League softball 2022 will, in some ways, be quite different from years past.

For starters, there is no Godzilla-like assemblage poised to trample all that crosses its path. This promises balanced races across all four sections, particularly in Section Two, where graduation losses bring defending section, league, District Three and PIAA Class 5A champion Lampeter-Strasburg back to the pack.

The Pioneers are still formidable, make no mistake, and remain the team to beat in the section, as well as the league. They are but one of four teams, with Elizabethtown, Ephrata and Solanco, that will be in the section mix.

Section One will be no less competitive, but the competition will be more for the second league playoff berth. Warwick is a favorite over the quartet of Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Penn Manor.

It should be noted that the league schedule mandates Sections One and Two face each other in crossovers. This intersectional mayhem will further affect the individual races.

Competition is the watchword in Section Four as well as defending champion Pequea Valley fends off challenges from Annville-Cleona, a rebuilding Lancaster Catholic and a resurgent Columbia.

With minimal graduation losses, Donegal and Northern Lebanon renew the rivalry that saw the Vikings sweep the season series from the Indians in 2021, but finish second, by a game, after a late-season loss to Manheim Central.

Section One

While the defending section and District Three 6A champion Warriors need to replace the graduated battery of pitcher Katelyn Minney and catcher Mackenzie Stewart, seven starters return including All-State outfielder Emily Beale, Allison Forsythe, Roxana Smithson and Isabella Smithson, Samantha Shaak, Jenna Ober and Abby Murray.

By comparison, graduation gutted Penn Manor with six starters walking across the dais last June, diploma in hand. UMBC recruit and four-year starter Emily Riggs headlines the roster of returnees, along with Audrey Paterson, Bria Booth, Kira Green and Maddie Mitchell. Filling in around them will be three sophomores and a freshman, all making their varsity debuts.

With a young squad Hempfield had a down year in 2021. A year older, a year wiser, the Black Knights are ready to challenge for the top spot led by pitcher/outfielders Courtney Guthrie and Carley Ernst and also Elizabeth Williams, Avery Landis, Olivia Cover and Mikayla Hughes.

In 2021, one-time section Blue Blood Cedar Crest laid the foundation for a return to relevance. Led by catcher Riley Rohrer, who led the team with a .481 average and 14 RBI, the Falcons return Anna Gable, Reese Arnold, Hayley Hackman, Sydney Black and Brooke Zimmerman.

Manheim Township returns a veteran squad led by University of Pennsylvania recruit Delaney Smith, Clarion recruit Annika Smith and University of South Florida recruit Taylor Kittleman. Also back for the Streaks are Carissa Lusk, Emily Mitchell, Hillary Murse, Megan Marks and Olivia Yoder.

McCaskey lists five freshmen and four sophomores among the starting 12, translating to a year of growth and foundation building.

Section Two

Pitcher Keiva Middleton and outfielders Julia Gerard, Brooke Zuber and Ally Raub are the lone returnees for L-S, with Zuber and Raub moving to new positions — Zuber behind the plate and Raub to shortstop. With the idea that talent graduates, tradition does not, look for the Pioneers to remain in the thick of the section race.

Runner-up to L-S in both the section and the league tournament, Elizabethtown is deep in returning talent. The infield of Sophia Finch, Ava Fair, Jess Zimmerman, Madison Bell and Julie Zook join outfielders Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner, Sydney Stewart, and Carli Zerphey and catcher Astyn Calaman. Stepping into the circle, replacing Kristen Geesey, are veterans Brook Bryan and Breona Edgell, who share pitching duties.

After making its first District Three tournament appearance since 2006, notching its first win(s) since 1997, what does Ephrata do for an encore? “Our goal is to return … and improve on our fourth-place finish,” head coach Katie Yohe said.

The Mountaineers are equipped to do that, returning Ali Williams, Lanie Reinhold, Maddie Russell and Ellie Meier. Meier, who established herself as a factor in the circle, Russell and Williams all broke in as freshmen last year.

With only one senior — catcher Jade Eshleman, now playing for Lancaster Bible College — Solanco was very young last year. Not so young now, the Golden Mules return Rebecca Foulk, Marlee Haupt, Taryn Britigan, Kendal Janssen, Alyssa Schlagnhaufer, Anna Sexton, Emily Sims and Holly Grube

Numbers suggest Conestoga Valley as a dark horse. The Buckskins return Rebecca Hartranft, Rhiannon Henry, Kassie Horning, Laken Smith, Alexa Freeburn, Kylie Metzler, Kaitlyn Humphreville and Delaney Castagna.

One year after a major rebuild, Lebanon enters the season with hopes for growth, fed by a roster of 35 players, including 13 freshmen. Providing seasoned leadership are seniors Laila Elbouhy, Natasha Rivera, Lianiz Bonilla, Jeannettxi Maldonado, Anataysha Leon, Jeyshadi Figueroa and junior Eve Fenstermaker.

Section Three

Winning 16 times in 20 starts, while claiming its 16th section title, Donegal ran into an opponent it could not compete with when COVID-19 issues knocked the Indians out of the L-L League tournament and ended their season.

Returning juniors Cara Biesecker and Kara Heidlauf join sophomores Bella Mackison, Emma Garber, Esther Myers, Grace Graham and Natalie Colwell as the Tribe’s core nucleus.

With four freshmen and three sophomores in the starting 10, Northern Lebanon was a very young team in 2021 — a very young team challenged by the sudden midseason death of head coach Ed Spittle. That they pulled together, and thrived, bodes well for 2022.

Center fielder Autumn Bohr is the only senior for the Vikings. She is backed by juniors Hope Ritchie, Searat Singh, Kayden McMurtry and Nicole Leaman; and sophomores Abby Palkovic, Brooke Beamesderfer, Bailey McFeaters and Kiera Anspach.

Returning seniors Gabby Wettig, Mikayla Martin, Emma Damon and Miranda Ober join juniors Brianna Mylin, Ava Kenneff, Brynn Lehman and Mickey Lauver as Manheim Central challenges for the top spot in the section.

Garden Spot took a huge graduation hit, necessitating a flexible approach to utilizing the talents of seniors Emma Royle and Lindsay Lapp and sophomore Sydni King, the Spartans’ lone returning starters. “We have a few very versatile players that may play a few different positions, depending on our opponent,” coach Kim King said.

New coach Sarah Shreiner welcomes the return of seniors Bethany Herr and Kelsey Brenneman, and juniors Lexi Rhoads, Erin Henry, Allie Brenneman, Kaidyn Heinaman, Abbey Waas and Haley Schoener as Cocalico looks to apply the lessons learned and small successes earned in a long season.

Graduating seven seniors — and five starters — Elco blends eight freshmen into a roster paced by returning senior Hayley Krill and juniors Caitlyn Kleinfelter, Brooke Auker and Zoe Menzel.

Octorara was also depleted by graduation and returns seniors Ashley Tidd, Kylie Wallace Haley Nuse and sophomore Victoria Wood. Look for four freshmen to break into the starting lineup.

Section Four

After winning their tenth outright section title, and fifteenth overall, the Pequea Valley Braves are a deep favorite with seniors Emily Ammon, Hailey Yothers, Cameron Bailey and juniors Shania Smoker, Olivea Clark and Sarah Arment back in the fold.

Annville-Cleona skews young, returning just Ella Andrews, Ashlyn Shaak, Meda Pulaski and Alex Hackman.

Opposite to that, Columbia returns nine experienced players including seniors Victoria Martinez, Emily Waugh, Kylie Aston and Morgan Bigler, along with juniors Emily Gambler and Danaya Tucker and sophomores Hannah Brady, Rylee Wealand and Madison Bootie.

Gambler and Bigler bring the winning attitude and solid work ethic from the Crimson Tide’s successful girls basketball season. Doubly so for Gambler in the work ethic department as she competes for the Tide’s track and field team as well.

The graduation of catcher Morgan Wolpert, pitcher Kaiti Smith and shortstop Delia Molina have triggered wholesale changes for the infield at Lancaster Catholic. Senior Hannah Eckerd moves from first to the circle with senior Olivia Reichert moving from designated player to first. Junior Carliz Reyes moves from the outfield to behind the plate and junior third baseman Mariana DeJesus slides over to short. Sophomore second baseman Maddy Detz stays put, as does junior center fielder Caidence Brock and sophomore right fielder Lyla Maurer. Off the bench, juniors Maria Smith and Paige Husted move into the starting lineup, at left field and third base respectively.

Seniors Madeliene Gerz, Madison Wissler, Rebecca Lane and Gabby Lopez lead a Lancaster Mennonite squad looking to make its mark in the section and beyond. Juniors Ellie Lefever, Ava Brubaker, Julia Fisher and Maggie Will support their efforts.

Welcome aboard!

There has been a turnover in one-third of the coaching positions in the league, and eight new coaches are making their debuts this season.

Section Three has the greatest turnover with Sarah Schreiner taking over at Cocalico, Allen Phillips at Elco and Haley Neff — a 2012 All-League pitcher for Solanco — at Octorara. Also, Robert Basehore has removed the interim tag at Northern Lebanon. He had stepped in when his father-in-law, Ed Spittle, died suddenly at mid-season last year.

Elsewhere in the league, former Manheim Township standout Riley Gearhart returns home to lead the Blue Streaks.

Tim Bowen, who notched 111 victories in eight years coaching at Bishop McDevitt, is the new coach at Annville-Cleona, while Columbia assistant coach Tasha Bootie steps in to lead the program while the Crimson Tide searches for a replacement for former coach Mike Brady.

But the biggest change is at Lampeter-Strasburg, where Gene Charles stepped down after winning two state championships in three appearances. Taking the reins is legendary private pitching coach Earl Rutledge Jr.

Welcome back!

Seven players return from the 2021 All-League team: Penn Manor second baseman Emily Riggs, Manheim Township outfielder Taylor Kittleman, Warwick outfielder Emily Beale, Donegal catcher Bella Mackison and first baseman Emma Garber and Garden Spot infielder Sydni King.

Additionally, Riggs, Mackison and King were named to their respective All-State teams in 2021; Riggs earning her second career recognition in Class 6A, Mackinson and King their first in 5A. Also returning after being named to their first All-State teams are L-S pitcher Keiva Middleton in 5A, Northern Lebanon outfielder Autumn Bohr in 4A (moving up from the Second Team), and Lancaster Mennonite outfielder Madeline Gerz in Class 2A.