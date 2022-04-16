Folks of a certain vintage – aka, old – will fondly remember the days when, if you got a lickin’ at school, you were sure to get another at home.

Now let me state, firmly and for the record, I am neither advocating a return to capital punishment in the schools, nor do I condone child abuse.

But it does call back to a simpler time when parents and teachers – and by extension, coaches – were in lockstep. Those days have gone the way of the 7-cent pack of Krimpets, as anyone paying attention to current events can attest.

The days of a coach guiding you, your child and maybe even your grandchild are over. These days, there’s a turnstile at the door to the coach’s office and it’s spinning like a turbine. When a coach steps down to “spend more time with my family,” what it can mean is that they wish to spend less time with your family.

The latest coach to decide his life was better without the aggravation is Hempfield softball coach Terry Shreiner. Shreiner, in his sixth year as head coach of the Black Knights, resigned early last week.

He leaves the Black Knights with a coaching record of 61 victories and 32 losses, including 3-4 this year. Adding his four years at the helm of the program at Lancaster Mennonite, he is 91-62 overall.

Confirming his resignation in an email, Shreiner offered a one-word response: “Parents.”

In a phone conversation, Hempfield interim director of athletics Todd Reitnour said, “I support Terry as a coach and as a friend. Whatever he chooses is best for him.”

With nine games left in the regular season and the Knights very much in the hunt for a spot in the L-L postseason, Shreiner’s assistants, Whitney Brenneman and Chris Landis, will co-coach the team.

Marvelous Meier

While you could find just about anybody who had a better week than Black Knight softball, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who had a better week than Ephrata’s Ellie Meier.

Pitching three complete games in three days, the sophomore right-hander won all three. She bulldogged her way through a 7-5 victory over Cedar Crest on Monday.

Tuesday, she no-hit Conestoga Valley, with two errors standing between her and a perfect game in a 3-0 pitchers’ duel with the Buckskins’ Rhiannon Henry.

Capping her week, she held McCaskey to one hit Wednesday in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. Oh yes, she also homered in the McCaskey game.

“Ellie has been a workhorse for us from day one, and last week’s performance showed exactly why,” Mountaineers coach Katie Yohe related in an email. “Not only did she throw three days in a row, but in 18 innings of work, (actually 19, but who’s counting?) she allowed just seven hits and collected 25 strikeouts.”

She also walked just two batters in that span.

“While those numbers speak for themselves,” Yohe continued, “they gather even more weight when noted that they came against a Section Two opponent and two Section One cross-over teams.

“Her determination to succeed is second to none. As a team, whether it’s on the mound, in the field or at the plate, our goal is to be better each pitch, and Ellie is attacking that motto with all she’s got,” Yohe said. “She is ready for battle in every start and to see her growth, game in and game out, it’s just a pleasure to watch.”

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers L-L softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.