FREDERICKSBURG — In the world of the sport of kings, it is often said a thoroughbred racehorse will “smell” the finish line and redouble its efforts.

With the finish line of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three regular season in sight Northern Lebanon’s softball team is thundering down the home stretch.

The Vikings (14-0 league, 15-3 overall) remain two lengths ahead of Manheim Central — with a trip to Manheim on tap tonight — after an 8-6 victory over Donegal on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the Vikings’ fourth straight win over the Indians (10-3, 11-4), dating back through the 2021 season.

Despite sweeping the Tribe in 2021, a late-season loss to Manheim denied the Vikings their first section title since winning four straight in 1997-2000. Does that engender a little extra incentive tonight?

“I don’t think so,” Vikes coach Bob Basehore said. “We’re just trying to play one game at a time.”

Wednesday’s win came on the strength of a second-inning bat-around with the Vikings scoring five times to take command of the game.

As all trouble often begins, the inning opened with losing pitcher Natalie Colwell walking Kiera Anspach and hitting Nicole Leaman. Colwell would finish with three walks and three hit batters.