FREDERICKSBURG — In the world of the sport of kings, it is often said a thoroughbred racehorse will “smell” the finish line and redouble its efforts.
With the finish line of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three regular season in sight Northern Lebanon’s softball team is thundering down the home stretch.
The Vikings (14-0 league, 15-3 overall) remain two lengths ahead of Manheim Central — with a trip to Manheim on tap tonight — after an 8-6 victory over Donegal on Wednesday afternoon.
It was the Vikings’ fourth straight win over the Indians (10-3, 11-4), dating back through the 2021 season.
Despite sweeping the Tribe in 2021, a late-season loss to Manheim denied the Vikings their first section title since winning four straight in 1997-2000. Does that engender a little extra incentive tonight?
“I don’t think so,” Vikes coach Bob Basehore said. “We’re just trying to play one game at a time.”
Wednesday’s win came on the strength of a second-inning bat-around with the Vikings scoring five times to take command of the game.
As all trouble often begins, the inning opened with losing pitcher Natalie Colwell walking Kiera Anspach and hitting Nicole Leaman. Colwell would finish with three walks and three hit batters.
With one out, Autumn Bohr ripped an RBI single up the middle and Brooke Beamesderfer reached on a fielder’s choice on her bunt, loading the bases.
Hope Ritchie blooped a single over second baseman Esther Myers and in front of right fielder Allie Beamesderfer, scoring Leaman. As the play continued, Bohr and Brooke Beamesderfer scored as Allie Beamesderfer’s throw home sailed wide and out of play.
Those runs became earned runs when Abby Palkovic stroked a sacrifice fly to left and Mauser doubled deep to center field. Up 6-2, the Vikings kept adding on as Olivia Shutter singled in a run in the fourth inning and Bohr delivered an RBI groundout in the fifth.
The Indians broke on top with a pair of unearned runs in the first inning. Bella Mackison (4-for-4, 2 runs scored with a solo home run) singled with two out and Emma Garber reached on an error that would’ve ended the inning. Colwell and Kara Heidlauf followed with RBI singles.
The Vikings got one back on Palkovic’s RBI hit in the bottom of the inning, but missed a chance for more when Ruth Myers gunned down Palkovic at the plate on Shutter’s hit to center field.
Speaking of missed chances.
The Indians had second and third, nobody out in the third inning, first and third, one out in the fourth, and came up dry both innings.
“Consistency with the bat,” Donegal coach Wayne Emenheiser said. “We couldn’t get anybody in.”
They had two runs in — on Mackison’s homer and Grace Graham’s RBI hit — and second and third, one out in the fifth inning. As she had in the third and fourth innings, Mauser pitched out of further trouble, displaying good presence for a freshman.
“They have a good lineup, and it was a good battle,” Basehore said.
The Indians got an unearned run in the seventh, but by that time Mauser could smell the finish line and got Ruth Myers on a popup to short for the final out of the game.