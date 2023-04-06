While the Lampeter-Strasburg softball team was having a day, Solanco’s was having one of those days.

Powered by a first-inning bat-around and a second-inning bat-around plus three, the Pioneers blasted their way ahead before dealing the Golden Mules their first loss of the season, 14-4, in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

There was little mercy for the Mules (1-1 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 5-1 overall), who were on their third pitcher 17 batters into the afternoon.

An afternoon when an early omen might’ve told them it wasn’t going to be their day.

Losing pitcher Kira Roark led off by slicing an opposite field double to left. Josie Janssen walked and Holly Grube singled up the middle to load the bases.

But Pioneers starter Ally Raub struck out Delaney Gote looking, snared Ava Fedoruk’s bound-for-center-field line drive for the second out and retired Sara Defrancesco on a grounder to second, avoiding damage.

“Bases loaded, nobody out, you’re thinking, ‘Even if they score one or two runs, you’re going to be OK,’ ” Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge Jr. mused. “We survived the bullet on that one for sure.”

Making her season debut, Pioneers designated player Julia Gerard was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the first, and scored on Raub’s double to deep right. Brooke Zuber doubled to right, Raub holding at third before she scored on Paige Baxter’s bloop single behind shortstop. Mackenzie Macki walked to load the bases and Gabby Hiles (3-for-3, 3 RBIs) doubled in Zuber and Baxter, chasing Roark.

Anna Sexton quieted the outburst and the Mules got her two runs in the top of the second, as Janssen drove in Olivia Musser and Roark scored on a wild pitch. But Sexton took her turn in the barrel in the bottom of the inning, as Gerard drew another leadoff hit-by-pitch.

Raub singled, and both scored on Zuber’s double to the base of the fence. Kara Scranton reached and scored on a pair of errors. Baxter singled, Macki doubled and Sexton surrendered the circle to Holly Grube without recording an out.

Hiles and Maura Savoca hit RBI singles and Chloe Meck and Gerard had RBI groundouts before the inning came to an end.

While L-S brought in Baxter to relieve Raub starting the third inning, the Mules battled to stay in the game as Defrancesco hit a third-inning solo homer and Janssen, who reached on a two-out error in the fourth, eventually scored on a wild pitch, leaving a 12-4 deficit.

The Pioneers (2-0, 2-4) added a run in the fourth on Meck’s RBI hit and pushed the Mules to the edge as Zuber (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored) led off the L-S fifth with a triple to the base of the fence in center.

Scranton nudged the game over the edge by grounding a single, the Pioneers’ 14th hit, through the hole at short to end the game.

The win is the Pioneers’ second straight after opening the season 0-4.

“Well, you know what,” Rutledge pondered, “I’ve been around a long time and I don’t ever remember them starting out 0-and-4. We had four really tough games. We played some really good teams.”

The skein started with a come-from-ahead, 11-10 walk-off loss to Warwick, currently the No. 2-ranked team in District Three Class 6A, followed by losses to 6A No. 3 Central Dauphin and No. 6 Penn Manor and 4A No. 7 Berks Catholic, none of them close.

“It was a learning experience,” Zuber said, “it wasn’t the start we wanted, obviously. We knew going in this year would be a little different, without having a set pitcher (returning). But it prepared us for the section.

“We just need to figure some things out, and I think it showed a lot against Ephrata and today,” she said. “Today was just contagious. We kept it up from Ephrata (an 8-5 win where they banged out 10 hits) and kept it rolling.”

“You have to shake it off,” Rutledge said. “It’s tough, you start second guessing yourself. I really started second guessing myself. You start thinking about the worst things and you have to just clear your mind. I told them, ‘It doesn’t matter because now we start the section.’ ” And start it 2-and-0.