On a night better suited for helmets and shoulder pads than balls and bats, Lampeter-Strasburg and Conestoga Valley tested the dimensions of Garrett Park and found them generous.

The two teams combined for seven home runs as the Pioneers (10-2 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 10-3 overall) outslugged CV 13-5 in softball action on Senior Night in Willow Street.

Becca Hartranft, Rhiannon Henry and Laken Smith circled the bases for the Buckskins on deep shots to the fences, nearly 300 feet away. Ally Raub, Keiva Middleton and Brooke Zuber (twice) homered for L-S.

Zuber’s three-run homer in the first inning got the ball rolling for the Pioneers. She added a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and a solo homer in the third to finish the night 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, three runs scored and five RBIs.

“It was hard, it was cold,” she said of playing in conditions more akin to mid-November, 44 degrees with a wind howling out of the northwest.

“You’re trying to run around the bases and you’re stiff.”