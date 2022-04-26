Her second hit of the afternoon didn’t go quite as far, but far enough as she lifted a two-run hit into short right field in the fourth inning, breaking a 5-5 tie and sending the Braves on their way to their second win in the last five starts.

“I feel a lot of us have just gotten out of our heads and we’re realizing just to have fun, put it all out on the field,” she said. “We’re working together as a team.”

“(Victory) feels good,” said Braves coach Doug High. “We were close Friday (a 5-4 loss to Cocalico), just a few clutch hits away, and we played super defense.”

The clutch hits were there Monday, 10 of them to go with five stolen bases and the generosity of five Crusader errors. With ace pitcher Olivia Ammon matriculating to Neumann University, finding her successor proved challenging. “We had no innings (experience) in the circle,” said High.

That proved costly in the early going. “We’d be cruising along in the fourth inning,” said High, “and all of a sudden they couldn’t throw a strike anymore.”

Not an issue Monday. Smoker walked two batters, struck out five and after allowing four hits and four runs in the first inning, she settled in and retired 12 in a row from the second through fifth innings.

“We were hitting too,” said Crusaders coach Sam Hamaker, “just more so at them.”

Smoker got six groundouts – including a double play – a pop out and soft liner in her run, and by the time Catholic (3-3, 4-5) picked up its fifth and sixth hits of the game, the Braves led 10-5 and were counting down the outs.

Smoker pitched out of a second-and-third, no-out pickle in the Catholic sixth, allowing one unearned run and stranded two baserunners in the seventh.

“She’s improving,” said High. “The whole group’s improving. We’re starting to come around.”

Smoker helped her cause, singling in two runs in PV’s three-run first. Catholic answered with four in their turn, with Maddy Detz scoring on a wild pitch, Paige Husted plating a run on a bases-loaded groundout and Olivia Reichert driving in two.

With the Braves up 7-5, Emily Ammon made it academic in the sixth inning, circling the bases for a three-run homer. Olivia Clark added an RBI hit in the seventh to close the scoring.

While the Braves look to finish the season on a positive note, Catholic looks to regroup as it chases Annville-Cleona for both the Section Four title and in the District Three power ratings. With 11 games still to be played, including four more this week, Catholic is ninth in Class 3A, just outside qualifying for the district tournament. Annville is seventh.