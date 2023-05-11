The Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoffs open Friday afternoon with quarterfinal contests hosted by the four section champions.

The playoffs will continue Monday with a semifinal doubleheader at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium, starting at 4:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Wednesday, back at Millersville, first pitch at 7 p.m.

From this, one thing is certain — there will be a new champion crowned when the dust settles Wednesday. Defending champion Penn Manor did not make the field for this year’s tournament.

Here’s a look at the pairings for Friday’s games. The matchups are listed as they appear in the bracket.

Manheim Central at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.

The Barons — the Section Three runners-up, who finished 12-3 in the league and are 12-6 overall — last lifted the title trophy in 2012, their third overall, and are hungry to duplicate the exercise, led by Hailey Peterson (.453), Riley Hostetter (.426) and Mickey Lauver (.397). Kayleigh Detz (5 HR, 30 RBIs) and Brianna Mylin (5 HR, 29 RBIs) are the engine room of the Barons’ attack.

After a freshman campaign in the outfield, sophomore Riley Hostetter stepped into the circle this year, fashioning an 11-5 record with a 4.41 ERA. She struck out 87 batters in 92 innings.

Sharing the 2018 title with Donegal in a rain-curtailed tournament brought Solanco its fourth league crown and first since 2005. This year, the Section Two champion Golden Mules (14-1, 19-1) jelled early around veterans Holly Grube (.522), Anna Sexton (.419) and Josie Janssen (.417). Sophomore catcher Sara DeFrancesco leads them with three homers and 16 RBIs, backed by 15 RBIs each from Grube and Sexton.

Anna Sexton (8-0, 3.22 ERA) and freshman Kira Roark (5-1, 2.17) have split duties in the circle, often in the same game.

Warwick at Northern Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

A rematch of last year’s quarterfinal in Fredericksburg, won by Warwick, 8-5. The Section One runner-up Warriors (11-4, 14-5) are looking for their first title since 2010 and their fourth overall.

Katie Heisey (.545), Madison Minney (.483) and Bella Smithson (.468) pace the attack. Smithson leads the team in homers with three and is second in RBIs (25) behind Minney’s 26. Heisey (19 RBIs) and Minney have each stroked two roundtrippers. Freshman Katie Shaak (10-5, one save, 2.49 ERA) eased into the starting role in the circle.

Brooke Beamesderfer, Lynsie Mauser and Addison Hollenbach have the top averages for the Section Four champion Vikings (14-1, 16-3), who look for their first league title. Beamesderfer, Lynsie Mauser and freshman Addison Kubica are the top run producers. Mauser (7-1, 2.43 ERA, 118 Ks) and Hollenbach (5-2, 3.28, 65 Ks) handle the pitching.

The winner will meet the Solanco-Central winner in the first semifinal.

Ephrata at Donegal, 4:15 p.m.

The Mountaineers were a playoff perennial beginning in 1983, making 13 appearances in 16 years, including six straight from 1986-1991. That run concluded with the Mounts winning their only L-L championship.

Their last time in leagues, 2000, was a generation ago and it’s a generational talent that brings them back: junior pitcher Ellie Meier. Meier leads the Section Two runner-up Mounts (9-6, 13-6) in batting, .597; home runs, 7; and RBIs, 26.

In the circle she has fashioned a 1.64 earned-run average, striking out 150 batters. Ali Willliams hit .407 with 17 RBIs, followed by Kaliana Auchey (.407, 20 RBIs), Emma Zimmerman (.362) and Addy Snyder, with three homers and 20 RBIs.

The Section Three champion Indians (15-0, 18-2) have won a league-best seven L-L titles, the last shared with Solanco in 2018. Their last outright title was in 2015. Bella Mackison is the fulcrum of the Tribes’ prodigious offensive attack with a team-best 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. She’s second in average, .569 and doubles with eight.

Grace Graham leads the team with a .571 average, one of four .500-plus bats in the lineup along with Cara Biesecker (.549) and Ruth Myers (.508). Kara Heidlauf and Emma Garber lead the team in doubles with 11 and are second in RBIs with 28, followed by Biesecker and Graham, each with 27.

A natural middle infielder, Biesecker is more than serviceable in the circle with a 2.54 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched.

Pequea Valley at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.

The Braves won six of their last games, including 6-5 over Northern Lebanon on last day of the regular season, to break a logjam with Lancaster Catholic and Annville-Cleona and nail down the No. 2 seed out of Section Four.

Down 5-1 to the Vikings, the Braves (10-5, 11-7) rallied with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh inning to complete the game, and season, comeback. Like the Vikings, the Braves quest for that elusive first L-L title.

Seniors like Madison Clark, who’s hitting .500 and leads the team in homers and RBIs, and Shania Smoker have blended in with freshman Izzy Graham (.568) in the field. Carissa Maulder is hitting . 436 for the Braves as well. Sophomore pitcher Sydney Roye, who picked up her first career win on April 14, has been steady in the home stretch, along with Mackenzie Musser.

The Section One champion Black Knights (11-4, 14-6) won 11 of their last 14 — with all three losses to Penn Manor — to tie Warwick for the section title, earning the top seed by taking the season series from the Warriors. They shoot for their fourth league championship overall, first since 2016.

Avery Landis (.483), Kali Peifer (.377) and Lily Ashton (.349) lead the team in hitting. Landis (4 HR, 21 RBIs), Peifer (4, 14) and Mikayla Hughes (15 RBIs) provide much of the offensive thunder.

Carley Ernst (9-5, 1.743 ERA) has carried the load in the circle holding opposing batters to a .184 average while striking out 125. Sydney Weaver (5-0, 2.02) gets the call when Ernst rests.

The winner meets Donegal or Ephrata in Monday’s 7 p.m. nightcap.