Kristin Geesey stepped to the plate in the fifth inning with one on and two out in a tie game. Solanco coach Brett Miller didn’t hesitate to intentionally walk her.

One inning later it was her turn at bat once again, again with two out. This time there was nowhere to put her. The bases were loaded.

She unloaded them, booming a triple to the deepest part of Elizabethtown Borough Park’s left field, and Elizabethtown advanced to the quarterfinals of the District Three Class 5A softball championships with a 6-1 victory.

The Bears (18-6) will travel to Hanover on Thursday to meet South Western. The Mustangs moved to 17-0 with a 15-0, three-inning rout of Manheim Central on Tuesday.

The Bears and Golden Mules split their two Section Two games this year, by entirely different one-run decisions. The Mules (10-9) took the first meeting, a tight 3-2 nod in Elizabethtown. The Bears prevailed in a slugfest, 10-9, in Quarryville.

“We definitely thought it was going to be close,” Geesey said. “And from the beginning of the game it seemed like it was going to be.”

The rubber game did appear bound for a one-run determination as well, as Geesey and the Mules’ Anna Sexton dueled through the first four innings.

Solanco took a 1-0 lead in the third as Holly Grube doubled in Emily Sims. Elizabethtown answered in the fourth on a Megan Gray squeeze bunt single that plated Ava Fair.

Madison Bell reached on a one-out error in the Bears fifth and was sacrificed to second. After a visit to the mound by Miller, Geesey was waved down to first, bringing freshman catcher Astyn Calaman to the plate.

“That wasn’t a hard decision at all,” Miller said.

“I would’ve walked K.T. (Geesey) too,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said.

“It definitely made me feel nervous, it’s more pressure on you,” said Calaman, not at all insulted by what some might see as a slight. “She’s a good hitter, a power hitter. And they didn’t want to risk that.”

Calaman spoiled the strategy, delivering the first pitch she saw into right field, scoring Bell with the go-ahead run.

“I guess I got a piece of it. I just liked her first pitch,” said Calaman, who popped up an 0-1 pitch in her first at bat and hit a first-pitch fielder’s choice in her second.

“(Sexton) made a nice pitch, and it found grass,” Miller said. “If it’s a half mile an hour faster it’s a pop fly, it’s a ground ball. That’s how much of a fine line it is.”

Meanwhile, Geesey had retired eight of nine after Grube’s hit — Marlee Haupt’s one-out single in the fourth the only interruption.

Becc Foulk worked a one-out walk in the Mules’ sixth, followed by Jade Eshelman’s base hit to left. Haupt lifted a fly ball to right field that Brooke Bryan didn’t pick up at first, then surrounded for the second out.

“That was the key,” Wylde said. “Looking at her body language, I didn’t think she saw the ball. She really fought that off.”

Foulk tagged and took third, but Geesey got Sexton to foul out to first, ending the threat.

And setting the stage.

Jess Zimmerman singled to begin the Bears sixth, and Gray walked, both advancing on a wild pitch. Sophia Finch grounded to third, beating the throw and scoring Zimmerman. Julie Zook was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, before Sexton got back-to-back force outs at home on come backers.

Geesey fouled off the first offering from Sexton, and Wylde called time to have a chat.

“I knew she was amped up,” he said. “I said, you just have to settle down and think about a line drive.”

Geesey took a called strike.

“I just wasn’t feeling it, and I was looking for a good pitch,” she said.

Visualizing the line drive, she ripped the next pitch.

“She threw it good enough, and I took advantage of that,” Geesey said.