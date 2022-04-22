It was one of those days in the field for Penn Manor shortstop Kira Green. She made up for it at the plate.

Green, a sophomore in her second year of varsity competition, hit safely three times in four at-bats as the Section One leading Comets (9-0 league, 10-0 overall) claimed a 7-2 crossover victory over visiting Elizabethtown — Thursday’s first-place tenant in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Green’s bunt single sparked a third-inning rally, capped by Emily Riggs’ two-run hit, that gave the Comets a 3-2 lead. Green singled and scored from first base on an error on Jordan Bailey’s sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning and drove in two runs in the Comets’ three-run sixth inning that sealed the victory.

“It definitely picked me up from the infield,” said Green.

Her throwing error in the second inning extended the inning for the Bears (6-2, 7-3), who took a 2-1 lead on a pair of runs, one earned on Julie Zook’s sacrifice fly.

Back-to-back fielding errors leading off the third inning opened the door for a huge inning for the Bears. Enter Riggs, in relief of starter Julie Bowmaster. Riggs slammed the door shut.

“That changed the game,” said Bears coach Gary Wylde. “I thought we were going to have an opportunity to get a few more (runs).”

Coming in with Jessica Zimmerman and Ava Fair on base and no outs, Riggs got back-to-back strikeouts while Zimmerman, and then Fair moved up on steals. Comet coach Dave Stokes waved Sophia Finch down to first on an intentional walk and Riggs struck out Leah Aldous to end the threat.

“It’s always nice when it works out,” said Stokes. Riggs finished the game striking out 12 of the 15 batters she faced. “I have a job to do,” said Riggs, a second baseman by trade who moonlights as the Comets closer. “Julie’s pitching and mine are the complete opposites, so she kind of sets them up and I just finish them.” “It’s a nice pitching combination,” said Stokes. “Two different styles, both throw well. I thought Julie Bowmaster started off really well. We just didn’t pick ground balls up.” The Comets nicked Bears starter Brooke Bryan for an unearned run in the first inning as Riggs reached on a two-out dropped popup at shortstop, scoring on Madeline Mitchell’s base hit. The Bears answered with two in their next at-bat, with the Comets countering in the third. Kaitlyn Ream led off the inning with a single, and Green and Bailey each laid down bunt base hits, Green’s towards first, Bailey’s towards third. “Coach gave me that call,” said Green. “She (first baseman Sophia Finch) was playing pretty far back. I was thinking it was better to get it there.” “After the first time through the lineup, we adjusted,” Riggs said. “We realized she was slower than what we’ve seen. We kept our hands back and stuff happened.” Riggs sent Bryan’s first pitch into left field for two RBIs and a 3-2 lead. In the Comet sixth, Bria Booth and Ream each had two-out hits, bringing Green to the plate. “I went to the plate thinking, ‘two out, I’ve got to get this. I’m hitting the first pitch.’ It was a ball,” Green said. “The next pitch was there and I was like, YES!” She split the gap in center, bringing home two and taking second on the throw home. She scored the final run of the game on Bailey’s single to left. “It was a good win,” said Stokes. “We’ve had good success, (but) you’ve got to keep putting it out there everyday.”