The experts are dialed in.

Thought to have the potential for a full-scale brawl, Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League has seen just that in the first two weeks of the softball season.

While Solanco (3-0 league, 3-0 overall) has carved out a tenuous grip on first place, the Golden Mules feel the hot breath of Elizabethtown (2-1, 3-1), Ephrata (2-1, 2-2) and Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1, 2-2) on their withers.

With a pair of one-run losses — 1-0 to L-S and 8-7 to Elizabethtown — and a 2-0 loss to Solanco, Conestoga Valley has been, frustratingly, right there. Yet the Buckskins (1-3, 3-3) find themselves falling behind in the section darby. Too far behind? Likely not, but it gets late early here.

Meanwhile, the circle goes ’round. The Mules own an extra-inning, 6-5 victory over Ephrata. Ephrata out-slugged Elizabethtown, 14-5. Elizabethtown clipped L-S 4-3 and everybody watched the rains wash out Wednesday.

The experts are clueless.

A fearless prognosticator projected Pequea Valley as the preseason favorite in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. A deep favorite. Then everybody took the field.

Oops.

Spinning their wheels like a sedan in a snowbank, the Braves are 0-4 to open the season, 0-2 in the league.

After an error-filled walkfest against Lancaster Catholic marked the Braves’ L-L opener, they came close to their first win of the season on Monday, leading Annville-Cleona 7-1 through 4-1/2 innings. The Dutchmen scored nine in their half of the fifth inning, then eight in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule, 18-8.

Said to skew young, Annville is the story of the early season in Section Four. After getting drilled in two nonleague contests the Dutchmen ride a four-game league win streak, three by the mercy rule, one by nine runs.

Their narrative so far has been prolific offense as the Dutchmen are plus-44 in runs scored in their four L-L starts.

“Things are going really well,” new coach Tim Bowen told Jeff Falk of LebCoSports after A-C’s 12-2 victory over Columbia. “We’ve got to continue to work hard, stay focused and get better every day.”

Focused, and getting better every day, is an accurate description of Ephrata’s Maddie Russell in the early going.

Sparked by a 5-for-5, 2-RBI afternoon in the cavernous expanse of Elizabethtown’s Borough Park, the Mountaineers’ sophomore right fielder has been on a hitting tear with back-to-back two-homer games. For the first five games of the season Russell is hitting .667 (10-for-15) with 11 RBIs and the aforementioned four round trippers.

Other notables

Freshman Gabby Smith set the Elco record for strikeouts in a game, fanning 17 batters in a two-hit shutout win over Garden Spot.

Northern Lebanon senior center fielder Autumn Bohr picked up her 100th career hit in a 10-1 victory over Manheim Central. Bohr, the Vikings’ lone senior, is the spark atop a lineup that is scalding the ball, having scored 53 runs in the first five league games.

