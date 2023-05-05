Redemption is always one pitch away.

For Hempfield’s Dolcy Whitcraft, that pitch was a sixth-inning, 3-2 offering from Manheim Township’s Ava Stern that Whitcraft shot just under shortstop Taylor Kittleman’s glove and into left field.

The base hit delivered Mikayla Hughes — who had doubled off the fence in right-center field before taking third on a wild pitch — with the winning run in the Black Knights’ 3-2 victory Friday afternoon in Neffsville.

“My mentality was, just hit the ball,” Whitcraft said. “We needed runs.”

Not only was it the game-winning hit, it was the Section One title-clinching hit as Penn Manor defeated Warwick 3-1 Friday afternoon in Lititz, knocking the Warriors out of first place.

The Knights (11-3, 13-5) are now one game up on Warwick (10-4, 13-5) with one game to play.

Warwick finishes the regular season hosting Cedar Crest on Monday, while Hempfield hosts Penn Manor.

In the event of a Warwick win and Hempfield loss — the Knights are 0-2 versus the Comets — the Knights own the tiebreaker, taking the season series with Warwick two games to one.

Regardless of sharing or not, it is the Black Knights’ first section title since 2013 and the third in program history. It is also the first time since 2017 that Hempfield has qualified for the L-L tournament.

Down 1-and-2 after taking two strikes, Whitcraft looked at ball two and watched Hughes cruise into third as ball three sailed over catcher Sara Hess. Whitcraft fouled off the first 3-2 offering before putting the ball in play.

“Anything on the ground works,” she said.

Well, not anything.

The first batter of the inning, Chloe Diener, sent a hot shot up the middle. Ranging far to her left, Kittleman took the ball on a hop and, off-balance, fired a laser to first, nabbing Diener by half a step.

Had Kittleman’s glove been an inch lower on Whitcraft’s ball, the teams may still be playing, as Stern and Knights ace Carley Ernst were dealing.

Each allowed just four hits. Ernst struck out 12 and walked one, Emily Mitchell, intentionally. Stern walked five and struck out four, with four of the five walks coming in the first three innings.

Two of the four freebies came around to score the Knights’ first runs as Diener’s two-out single plated Lily Ashton and Ernst in the third inning.

Township (9-5, 13-6) evened things up in the bottom of the third. Olivia Yoder, who had two of the Blue Streaks’ four hits and was the only batter Ernst didn’t strike out, doubled leading off the inning. Sara Hess lifted a fly ball to right that clanked off the glove of Whitcraft, playing sans sunglasses.

That opened the gates to the inning, gates Ernst almost closed with back-to-back strikeouts. After Mitchell’s intentional free pass, Marea Bley grounded to short, the potential third out. Ashton booted the ball and two runs scored.

Ernst got the third out and went on to retire 12 of the last 13 batters, the last 10 in a row.

“I was just focusing on all my spins,” said Ernst, “focusing on staying open. This team behind me, I have complete confidence.”

After three wins in five starts in league play, the Knights won eight of their next nine, the last six in a row, to insert themselves into the title conversation.

“We dealt with a lot of injuries, sicknesses at the beginning of the year,” Ernst said. “I believe we didn’t have the same starting nine for, like, the first three weeks of the season.”

“It was looking tough,” said Knights coach Chris Landis, in his first full season at the helm after taking over at midseason last year.

“I was brutally honest with the girls and told them our offense was putrid. Not only did they use that as motivation, but now, each of their at-bats they’re hitting for the person behind them.”

The culture change has been significant.

“Other years when we would get behind or something would go wrong, they never came back,” Landis said. “This team does not quit. And I couldn’t be more proud.”