Five Lancaster-Lebanon League softball teams begin a journey today, one they hope will conclude with them taking the field at Beard Field, Nittany Lion Softball Park on the campus of Penn State University next Thursday or Friday.

None are strangers to state softball competition, while one, in particular, is very familiar with it, and Beard Field.

Lampeter-Strasburg has appeared in three state championship games in the last four seasons — in 2016, ’18 and ’19, winning the Class 5A title in ’18 — and was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champion Donegal in 2017.

The Pioneers, along with Warwick and Penn Manor in 6A, Elizabethtown in 5A and Pequea Valley in 3A, look to lock down that first of four wins needed to wear the crown today. Here’s a look at each of their first round matchups.

Class 6A

Pennsbury (21-3, District One 6th place) vs. Warwick (21-3, District Three champion), 11 a.m., Lebanon Valley College

Coming off winning their third district championship, the Warriors are making their seventh state tournament appearance and third straight, still looking for that elusive first-round victory.

Don’t be misled by Pennsbury’s sixth-place finish. The Falcons are District One softball Blue Bloods, playing in their 23rd state tournament overall, winning the big school title five times, in 1984, 1993, 2001, 2005 and 2007, and finishing second twice in 1978 and 2011. Pennsbury entered the district tournament as the top seed, but was upset in the quarterfinals by No.8 Quakertown, then lost to No. 2 North Penn in the fifth-place game.

Penn Manor (19-4, District Three 3rd place) vs. Bethel Park (18-0, District Seven champion), 4 p.m., Norwin High School

The Comets are playing in their fourth state tournament and face a team back in states for the fifth time, the first since 1994. Bethel Park was runner-up in 1987.

Class 5A

Marple-Newtown (17-6, District One 3rd place) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (24-1, District Three champion), 4:30 p.m., Millersville University

The Pioneers are 13-5 overall in state tournament games and look to add to that total, beginning with Marple-Newtown, making its second state appearance. The Tigers lost in the first round in 2006.

Elizabethtown (18-6, District Three 3rd place) vs. West Scranton (15-3, District 2 champion), 1 p.m., Marywood University

It’s the fifth state tournament for the Bears, their first since 2010. Their lone state win came in the 1984 first round. According to PIAA records, this is the first state appearance for West Scranton, which defeated Abington Heights in the District Two-Four subregional.

Class 3A

Swenson (6-5, District Twelve runner-up) vs. Pequea Valley (16-4, District Three champion), 2 p.m., Millersville University

Having shattered the district title glass ceiling, and with the memory of two first-round wins in five tries, the Braves shoot for a first-time semifinal and beyond, appearance in their sixth turn at bat. Swenson, from the Philly Public League, is playing in its third state tournament, having dropped first-round decisions in 2014 and 2018.