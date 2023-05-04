Having dug out of an 0-and-4, then 2-and-5 start, Lampeter-Strasburg finds itself still in the hunt for a berth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoffs — and with an outside shot at qualifying for the District Three championships as well.

The Pioneers (7-5 L-L Section Two, 7-9 overall) took one step closer to that league slot Wednesday night with a 12-7 victory over host Elizabethtown.

Ally Raub picked up the save with 2.2 innings of relief behind starter Maura Savoca and created room to work with a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Hers was one of 12 hits by the Pioneers on the night, five for extra bases. Mackenzie Maki got the party started with a two-run homer in the second inning, a towering blast to left field. L-S added a third in the inning on a wild pitch, scoring Gabby Hiles.

“We came out and we hit the ball,” Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge Jr. said, “all through the lineup.”

Julia Gerard’s RBI double, singles from Raub and Kara Scranton and an error on an overthrow made it a 7-0 game through three-and-a-half innings. And, relying on her changeup and spotting a fastball Savoca took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. She had her moments though.

With one out in the third, and L-S holding a 3-0 lead, Savoca walked Ava Fair and Chloe Wilkinson on eight pitches and when she went 3-and-1 to Astyn Calaman she had thrown 14 pitches, 12 of them balls.

Calaman one-hopped Savoca’s 15th pitch back to the circle. Savoca threw to third to force Fair and Maki’s throw back across the diamond nabbed Calaman to end the threat.

“That was clutch,” Rutledge said. “They could’ve really come around and scored some runs.”

The Bears (7-6, 9-9) answered L-S’s four-run fourth, with a 4-spot in the fifth, driving Savoca from the circle. Fair doubled, Wilkinson singled and Calaman plated Fair with a single to center.

Sophia Finch jacked a three-run homer to dead center, a good 20 feet beyond the fence and Raub came on to get the final two outs of the inning.

“Boy, she’s special,” Rutledge said in admiration.

“It’s usually the third time around that we have to watch out,” Rutledge added of Savoca. “She throws a real nice changeup, and the other thing is, a lot of kids don’t see left-handers. I’ve seen it over the years, left-handers mess with their mindset.”

Bears starter Breonna Edgell walked 10 Pioneers in all, seven in the last two innings. Brooke Zuber followed Raub’s homer with her first hit of the night, eventually crossing home on a passed ball to cap the scoring.

With Solanco’s victory over the Bears Tuesday, and three games left on their league schedule, the Golden Mules took a four-game lead in the loss column on the Pioneers, Bears and Ephrata, clinching the Section Two title.

The race is for second and L-S, which visits Ephrata this afternoon, has its fate in its hands.

“Yeah, we do,” Rutledge said. “It puts us in a nice position. But we have to take it one game at a time. Inning by inning. I’m not saying anything else.”