It’s the final week of the regular season for Lancaster-Lebanon League softball, for three of the league’s four sections. Of course, because of weather-related makeups, the rest of the league will join Section Three in playing league games during the week of May 9.

Because of the unbalanced number of teams – seven – in Section Three, their season was going to close out the week of May 9 anyway. Now they have company.

Speaking of unbalanced, Section Four limps to the conclusion of its last season with five teams, the result of Lebanon Catholic closing at the end of 2019-20. In the next enrollment cycle, Northern Lebanon is scheduled to move from Section Three to Section Four, restoring the six-team makeup of each section.

The imbalance between Sections Three and Four resulted in a crossover portion of the schedule that was, well, unbalanced with not all teams facing each other.

For example, Annville-Cleona did not play Manheim Central or Elco. No Elco? Impossible!

Catholic High did not face Northern Lebanon or Octorara. Lancaster Mennonite missed Donegal and Cocalico on its dance card. Columbia lost games with Cocalico and Garden Spot. And Pequea Valley did not book Garden Spot and Octorara.

No Pequea Valley-Octorara? That’s preposterous! How does this happen? The schools are literally 10 miles apart!

With all that, Annville-Cleona has the Section Four title in hand. With two games left, the Dutchmen hold a two and a half-game lead on the Crusaders, whose title hopes took a mortal blow late in the week.

With several players attending a weekend retreat and Caidence Brock still in concussion protocol, Catholic had only eight players available for its games with Lancaster Mennonite and Manheim Central on Friday and Saturday. With their makeup schedule already tight, the Crusaders ran out of calendar and forfeited both games.

The title pictures in the other three sections are coming into focus. Up two games on Warwick with three games to play, Penn Manor can see its way to nailing down Section One. Likewise, two games up on Elizabethtown with three games to play, Lampeter-Strasburg can wrap up Section Two this week, especially with the Pioneers traveling to E-town Monday.

The situation in Section Three holds a little more drama, simply due to the number of games remaining. Unbeaten Northern Lebanon has led wire-to-wire, and with five games still to play, must put on the finishing kick. Manheim Central, two games back, and Donegal, two and a half back, not only have one more shot at the Vikings, they have one more shot at each other with a berth in the league tournament on the line.

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers L-L softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at

@dbyrneman.