ANNVILLE — One had the suspicion Pennsbury was the wrong team at the wrong time for Warwick softball.

A suspicion well founded.

The Falcons, the sixth-place team out of District One, struck for five runs in a fifth-inning bat around and went on to defeat Warwick 6-1 in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs, Monday at Lebanon Valley College.

The top seed in the District One tournament, the Falcons (22-3) tumbled to sixth place following an upset loss in the quarterfinals and another in the playbacks.

There would be no such stumble Monday as the Falcons took control right from the top.

Cait Martell hit the first pitch from the Warriors Katelyn Minney into the gap in left center for a double and Sam Raub walked on four pitches. Both advanced as Raub took liberties, rounding first and running on to second.

Jess Rowe laid down a one-out sacrifice bunt, plating Martell, and Pennsbury handed an unrelinquishable lead to starter Ainsley McClure.

While Minney had issues with her command, McClure worked the perimeter of the strike zone, seldom piercing it. She had the Warriors (21-4) off balance for most of the morning and early afternoon recording six of her nine strikeouts in the first three innings and taking a three-hit shutout into the sixth inning.

“She really moved the ball well,” said Warriors coach Mark Hough. “She was working inside, outside, and we didn’t adjust as quickly as we should. The timely hitting wasn’t there.”

Allison Forsythe singled with two out in the first, Jenna Ober singled with one out in the second. Bella Smithson boomed a one-out triple to center in the fifth inning, but was left stranded on a strikeout and ground out.

A microcosm of McClure’s mastery was Minney’s four at bats. After a nine-pitch at bat in the first, ending in a strike out looking on one of McClure’s few inside offerings, Minney popped to short on the first pitch her next two times, before singling to center in the seventh, her 100th career hit.

By that time, a taut contest turned to an out countdown for the Falcons. The decisive fifth inning began innocently enough as Riley Mahoney worked a one-out walk. No. 9 hitter Taylor Askey, a left-handed batter, was a constant thorn in Warwick’s side all day with her bunting skills going 3-for-3 with balls that, laid end-to-end, wouldn’t reach first base.

Mahoney, who had stolen second, took third on the bunt. Askey took second on defensive indifference and Warwick pulled the infield up. Martell hit a flare to short left, an easy out with the infield at normal depth, and RBI single despite shortstop Roxana Smithson’s valiant effort.

Raub hit a fielder’s choice to short, Askey sliding under the high throw to score. Martell scored on Rowan Mulholland’s bunt single. Raub scored on Rowe’s sacrifice and Quinn McGonigle capped the scoring with a single through short.

“They did a better job of putting some things together, the small ball,” said Hough, “really taking advantage of a lot of things that we did throughout the season.”

The Warriors made a bid to get back in the game in the sixth inning as Emily Beale reached on an error and Forsythe hit a one-out single. With two out Roxana Smithson hit a long ball to the left field corner, just foul, then poked an RBI hit into right. Jenna Ober walked to load the bases, but McClure got a strikeout to end the threat.

On the Warriors postseason journey there have been times when opposing coaches were loath to give them the respect due. Something that Hough noted, and decried.

“When I hear things like that, it’s frustrating, because we’re a dang good team,” he said. “I’m proud of these kids, the way they fought. But today the better team won. Pennsbury was the better team.”