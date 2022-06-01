Warwick and Penn Manor played seven innings, but really only needed to go one.

With a trip to the district championship on the line, both teams did all their scoring in the first inning Tuesday afternoon in Millersville.

The Comets made their 2-1 lead after that inning stand up and claimed the semifinal clash against their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One rivals, punching their ticket to Thursday’s District Three Class 6A softball final.

“After the first inning, I said I would take those innings if we score two and they score one the rest of the way,” said Penn Manor coach Dave Stokes. “I didn’t dream that it was going to end up 2-1.”

The Warriors, looking for a third consecutive trip to the title game, got on the board with an unearned run. Emily Beale led off the game with a single off Julie Bowmaster, got to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error.

After Warwick starter Jenna Ober retired Kira Green and Jordan Bailey, she fell behind Emily Riggs 3-1 and the Comet senior made her pay, belting a game-tying home run.

“It feels great,” Riggs said of the win. “For a lot of us, this is the first time we’ve been in this position. Our team motto is ‘refuse to lose’ so every at-bat and in the field we are all refusing to lose.”

Audrey Paterson followed with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on a single by Maddie Mitchell.

Warwick had leadoff runners on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but failed to capitalize. Twice, they popped out while trying to put down bunts.

“Overall, it was a really good game,” Warriors head coach Mark Hough said. “We just didn’t execute some plays we needed to execute.”

The Comets, meanwhile, had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth, and runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, but Ober was able to wiggle out of trouble both times.

The senior righty scattered seven hits (three in the first inning) while striking out one and walking one.

“I thought Jenna threw a whale of a game,” Hough said. “She has been such a workhorse for us all year.”

Riggs was 2-for-2 off Ober and walked in the fifth to continue her dominance against the Warriors. In three wins against Warwick this season, Riggs had seven hits in eight at-bats and walked three times.

Riggs, like she has done all year, also came on in relief of Bowmaster and closed the door in the circle over the last three innings, retiring all nine batters she faced.

“Our pitching styles are very different,” said Riggs. “She throws a down ball and I throw it up, so she really sets me up with the batters the third time through the lineup.”

In Thursday’s final, now set for a 12:30 p.m. start at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, the Comets will face another familiar foe in Manheim Township. The Blue Streaks built a 7-0 lead in the first inning, keyed by Hillary Murse’s three-run homer to left field, to beat Central Dauphin 10-5 in Thursday’s other semifinal and will try a third time to defeat the Comets.

Delaney Smith’s sac fly in the top of the fourth upped the Streaks’ lead to 8-2. Marea Bley’s two-run double in the seventh locked up the win.

Township has a shot at a district title for the first time since 1986 and has already secured its first trip to the PIAA tournament since 2014.

Warwick, meanwhile, will play CD Thursday with a trip to the state tournament awaiting the winner.