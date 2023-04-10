If you like offense — unchecked, unrelenting offense — then Elizabethtown Borough Park was the place to be Monday evening.

Elizabethtown and Lampeter-Strasburg combined for 29 hits and 27 runs in what ended as a 14-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory for the Bears.

A victory that wasn’t a certainty until Bears right fielder Leah Aldous settled under Gabby Hiles’ fly ball — with two runners on — to end the game.

Elizabethtown’s Sophia Finch was the Alpha and Omega for the Bears scoring, driving in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly and the last two on a no-doubt-about-it home run to left center.

“It was a fastball, down the middle,” said Finch, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, sharing that there was no movement, or spin on the offering. “I knew if I could sit on my pitch, I’d be OK.”

The 14-run outburst was par for the course this season for the Bears, who have scored 15 in a victory over Cedar Crest, 10 in a loss to Warwick, and 15 in a victory over Lebanon.

“That’s how it was in our (Spooky) Nook league in the winter,” Finch said. “We’re always going to be a high-scoring team. As long as we can out-score them, out-hit them and cut down on our errors.”

For four innings, the Bears (2-1 L-L, 4-3 overall) were more than OK. They followed Finch’s first-inning singleton with a bat around-plus three in the third, scoring eight runs and chasing Pioneers starter Maura Savoca, who allowed nine runs total, all unearned.

The inning was set up on back-to-back errors by the Pioneers and a fielder’s choice, loading the bases. Kiera Davis (2- 4, 3 RBIs) drove in a pair with a single to left and, later, Cassidy Leitzel (2-4, 2 RBIs) doubled in a run and Julie Zook (2-4) delivered an RBI hit.

Through four the Bears led 11-1 and somebody said L-S would need a run to keep playing.

The Pioneers (2-1, 2-5) got 12.

Ally Raub singled in Julia Gerard, Paige Baxter singled home two runs. Gabby Hiles, who hit the ball on the nose twice earlier with nothing to show, doubled in a run and, after a walk, Chloe Meck hit an RBI infield single with the bases loaded.

Gerard served an RBI single into left, ending Bears starter Breonna Edgell’s evening as Leitzel came on in relief. She walked Raub, forcing in another run and bringing Brooke Zuber to the plate.

Zuber took two balls, then drove a grand slam over the fence in dead center, bringing L-S all the way back for a 12-11 lead. The Pioneers added an unearned run in the inning before Leitzel got her bearings and closed the door.

“I was just trying to make sure everybody didn’t collapse and implode,” Finch said. “We can definitely do that to ourselves if we drag ourselves down mentally. We needed to keep our heads. And score.”

It took nine pitches in the bottom of fifth for Leitzel to go from taking the L to getting the W.

Baxter, who came on to pitch in the fourth, allowing two runs, surrendered a double to Astyn Calaman, Davis’ RBI double and Finch’s homer, taking the loss. Raub relieved Baxter and, after issuing a walk, retired the last six batters she faced.

Leitzel, who retired the side in order in the L-S sixth, got the first two outs of the seventh before Baxter singled and Mackenzie Macki (2-3) walked. Aldous squeezed Hiles’ fly to close the book.