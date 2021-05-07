One of the hallmarks of this season for the Elizabethtown softball team is the Bears’ ability to bounce back from a tough loss.

After a one-run loss to Solanco early in the season, they strung together three wins, including a one-run win over Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One power Penn Manor. A four-game win streak, including a come-from-behind win over Hempfield, followed a loss to Warwick.

One night after a tough Section Two loss to Lampeter-Strasburg, a loss that pushed the Bears to the brink of pennant elimination, they bounced back, breaking out the bats in Quarryville.

Scoring nine runs in the first two innings, the Bears (11-4 league, 12-4 overall) needed every one, plus a fourth-inning tally, in a 10-9 victory over host Solanco on Friday afternoon.

The win put the Bears two-and-a-half games up on the Golden Mules in the fight for the second league playoff berth from the section, four games up in the win column.

“It’s something we’ve, actually, been getting really good at,” winning pitcher Kristin Geesey said of the Bears’ bounce-back ability. She helped her cause going 3-for-5 with a double and two singles.

“I think it just speaks to our character,” added Geesey, who’s headed to Kutztown to play softball and study criminal justice, “and we’re all so close. We rely on each other.”

“We’re really proud of this group,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said. “They just never give up.”

Neither did their opponent. Down 9-1 after an inning and a half, the Golden Mules (7-5, 7-5) could’ve unraveled. Instead they put up four in the bottom of the second inning and, after falling behind 10-5, four more in the fourth.

Wylde spoke of frustration when his youthful team occasionally forgets fundamentals, and added: “You know, (Mules coach Brett Miller) and I talked about that, because we’re both in similar situations.”

“Yeah, we’re young,” Miller said with a chuckle. “Three freshmen and we only have one senior.”

The Mules’ youth showed as the Bears put up three runs in the first on an error, Sophia Finch’s RBI ground out and Maddie Bell’s infield single. They erupted for six in the second inning on a bases-loaded wild pitch and error, RBI singles from Jess Zimmerman and Megan Gray and Carli Zerphey’s two-run hit.

All this came off Mules starter Holly Grube, who yielded the circle to Marlee Haupt to start the third. Haupt held the Bears to four hits the rest of the way, striking out eight. Unfortunately, one of the hits was Gray’s triple to right in the fourth. She scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

“We didn’t adjust to her (Haupt),” Wylde said. “But hey, we battled, because that game could’ve got away from us.”

With Haupt’s first-inning RBI single the lone tally against E-town’s nine, the Mules went to work in the second on Taryn Britigan’s two-out single and Emily Sims’ double. Grube drove them in with a double and Becc Foulk lined a changeup deep into center field. By the time Gray returned from retrieving the ball, Foulk had circled the bases and it was a 9-5 game.

Undaunted by Gray scoring on the wild pitch, the Mules went back to work as Britigan walked and Sims singled. Grube knocked in Britigan before Foulk forced Sims at third. Jade Eshleman, who is headed to Lancaster Bible College next year to play softball and basketball, lined a fastball into deep left for a three-run homer.

That pulled the Mules to within a run at 10-9. Despite the team’s youth, “we haven’t lost that (fight),” Miller said. “Like all of my teams, I’ve always thought they had that ability.”

While Haupt had slammed the door on the Bears, Geesey regained control of the situation, surrendering just a walk to Britigan and Foulk’s single the rest of the way.

“She’s a bulldog,” Wylde said. “Without her on the mound we wouldn’t be in this thing.”