The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association has weighed in with its all-state selections, and for the second year in a row, Donegal catcher Bella Mackison has been rewarded for another fine season behind the dish and at the plate for the Indians.

Donegal's slugger and pitch-caller was a repeat choice as Class 5A Player of the Year, after the junior RBI machine helped the Indians win 19 games and reach the District Three quarterfinals.

Mackison was also a Class 5A first-team selection for the second year in a row, and she was joined by 10 other Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts on the PAHSSBCA all-state team. All 11 players earned L-L League all-star status earlier this spring.

In Class 6A, Manheim Township senior third baseman Emily Mitchell and Warwick sophomore outfielder Katie Heisey earned first-team honors, while Hempfield junior catcher Avery Landis picked up a second-team nod.

Mitchell hit .597 with nine doubles and 23 RBIs for the Blue Streaks; Heisey hit .529 with 11 doubles, six triples, four homers and 28 RBIs for the Warriors; and Landis helped the Black Knights reach the L-L League championship game, where Hempfield fell to Heisey and Warwick.

In Class 5A, Mackison was joined by Ephrata junior pitcher Ellie Meier, Solanco junior second baseman Holly Grube and Donegal sophomore shortstop Ruth Myers, who all earned second-team honors.

Meier won 14 games in the circle for the Mountaineers, with a 1.67 ERA and 194 strikeouts, while Grube helped the Golden Mules push past the 20-win plateau, reach the District Three semifinals and make a PIAA state-playoff appearance.

In Class 4A, a pair of L-L League performers picked up second-team nods: L-S senior outfielder Brooke Zuber and Elco sophomore shortstop Gabby Smith. Zuber, a vet hitter in the Pioneers’ lineup, helped L-S win the District Three championship and advance to states.

And in Class 3A, Lancaster Catholic senior outfielder Caidence Brock and Pequea Valley freshman shortstop Izzy Graham picked up second-team nods. Graham hit .500 with eight doubles and five triples in her breakout ninth-grade season for the Braves.

