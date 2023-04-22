This week we circle back to Section Three of Lancaster-Lebanon League softball, where Donegal (8-0 league, 10-1 overall) is doing its best impression of invaders sweeping across a battlefield.

Whether this edition of Indians softball resets the record book remains to be seen, but the numbers posted so far are astounding.

As a team, Donegal is hitting .516, and outscoring the opposition 179-24. The Indians have played just two games — out of 11 — that have gone the full seven innings: an 11-4 nonleague victory over West York and a 5-2 nonleague loss to East Pennsboro, the No. 1-ranked team in District Three Class 4A.

Of the other nine games, five were decided by the 15-run mercy rule. Three were halted after three innings, two in four innings and four games were terminated after five innings. The remaining decision was a 10-run stoppage after six innings.

Up and down the veteran lineup Donegal scalds the softball, led by outfielder Grace Graham, who’s hitting .676 out of the No. 7 spot in the order.

The next-highest, shortstop Ruth Myers, hits second with a .579 average and shares the team lead in runs scored — 25 — with leadoff batter and pitcher Cara Biesecker, who hits .523.

The No. 3 and No. 4 batters, catcher Bella Mackison and first baseman Emma Garber, hit .541 and .559 respectively and share the team lead in RBIs with 23 each. Garber leads the team with eight doubles. Mackison is the team home run leader with five.

Resetting the table are outfielders Natalie Colwell and Kara Heidlauf in the fifth and sixth spots in the order, both hitting .500. Allie Beamesderfer (.391) and Esther Myers (.432) round out the order behind Graham who, along with Beamesderfer, share the team lead in triples with two.

The Indians, who are currently ranked sixth in the district in Class 5A, don’t have the market cornered in offensive output. As Northern Lebanon coach Rob Basehore observed recently, “Who woke up Manheim?”

Manheim Central (7-1, 7-4), ranked 13th in the 16-team 5A field, has put up 22, 24 and 21 runs in its last three games and has outscored the opposition 87-30 in the last five games.

The Barons have played Donegal once, a 13-1 victory by the Tribe in Manheim on April 5. They will meet twice in the next eight days, starting tomorrow in Mount Joy before returning to Manheim under the lights on May 1.

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers L-L League softball for LNP | LancasterOnline. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.