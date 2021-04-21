Double, double, triple, double, the bats bailed Donegal out of trouble.

Down a run and leaking oil defensively, the Indians (8-1 Lancaster -Lebanon League, 8-2 overall) erupted for eight runs in a fifth inning bat-around plus-4 and defeated Pequea Valley 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Kinzers.

In a softball game that featured 12 errors, 17 hits and conditions more favorable for an Iditarod, the fifth inning was a nightmare for the Braves (5-2, 6-3), one from which there was no waking.

“What can you say?” Pequea coach Doug High asked. “Tomorrow’s another day.”

On a day when the temperatures had dropped 20 degrees by game time, and a 20 mile per hour gale gusted across open fields and in from left, the teams battled themselves and the weather.

Balls struck to left that should’ve been hits became outs. Balls hit to the right side of the field, easily outs under normal circumstances, fell in.

“The weather was definitely a factor,” said Tribe coach Wayne Emenheiser, who was glad to get back on the bus with a W.

The Braves had runners thrown out at home in the first and second innings. Donegal had runners on second and third, nobody out in the first and first and third, one out in the second. Didn’t score either time.

In the third inning the Indians put runners on second and third again, again with no outs. Madeline Gohn broke the spell of futility with an RBI ground out and the Tribe tacked on a run when Emma Garber’s popup to short, pushed back toward the circle by the wind, ticked off the glove of shortstop Emily Ammon.

Then things got strange.

Abby Tobleman reached on an error leading off the Braves third — the first of four Donegal errors in the inning. With one out Ammon reached on an error. Tobleman, attempting to go first-to-third, was caught in a rundown and tagged out. However, she was called safe for Donegal’s obstruction on the path back to second.

Reprieved, Tobleman drifted off second, during Hailey Yother’s at-bat, drew a throw and beat it to third. As the play continued on a throw to first —unsuccessfully — to nab Ammon, Tobleman scored.

Tribe catcher Bella Mackinson got hit on her throwing hand on a Yothers bunt attempt, the injury affecting her ability to throw. She switched places Garber at first base and the Braves immediately tested Garber as Ammon stole second. She took third as Yothers hit a fielder’s choice to short, the ball thrown away at third, and came on to score. Yothers then scored on a throwing error on Olivia Ammon’s grounder to short.

Olivia Ammon, who had allowed just one hit in her last two pitching starts, managed to strike her way out of danger, she had seven Ks through four innings, despite allowing five hits.

That would change in a hurry. Mackinson led off the Donegal fifth with a double. Gohn hit an RBI double, Natalie Colwell ripped an RBI triple, Garber stroked an RBI double and Donegal led 5-3.

“I knew we’d hit,” Emenheiser said, “eventually.”

Two hits, a walk, a sacrifice fly and five errors followed as the Indians tacked on five more runs — three unearned — before Ammon got the last two outs.

“It was a good time to get it out of our system,” offered High, wryly.

Ammon finished with 11 strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter. Winning pitcher Cara Biesecker hit three, walked one and struck out six. But she only allowed five hits and, girded with the lead, she bulled her neck and brought the win home.