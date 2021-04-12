When you’re not the lead dog in the pack, you’re often nipping at the leader’s heels, and the jowls of those who might have an idea to pass you.

A step behind Northern Lebanon — each having lost to the Vikings — in what promises to be a competitive Section Three of Lancaster-Lebanon League softball, Donegal and Manheim Central closed out the first half of section play under chilly, gray skies at Mount Joy Middle School on Monday.

The Indians (4-1 league, 4-2 overall) battled out of an early hole and pulled away late for an 8-4 victory.

Paced by freshman catcher Bella Mackinson (3-for-4, 3 RBI), senior outfielder Madiline Gohn (3-for-3, RBI) and junior outfielder Emma Miller (2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs scored) the Tribe put up crooked numbers in the third and sixth innings to send the Barons (4-2, 4-2) to their second loss in as many games.

Sophomore pitcher Cara Biesecker settled in after a rough first inning to give her team the chance to battle back. Battle they did, emphasis on the bat part as the Indians slugged 12 hits.

“We’re young, but we can hit a little bit,” Donegal coach Wayne Emenheiser said. And he’s not kidding about either. Mackinson is one of five freshmen in the starting nine, and Biesecker is a sophomore. Monday’s win was the fourth time the Indians have hit in double digits.

“It’s a work in progress,” Emenheiser said.

As is the Indians pitching. For the first time since the 1996 season, the Tribe did not return an established arm in the circle.

“There’s always been an arm. A big arm,” Emenheiser said. “We’re still trying to figure it out.”

Biesecker, sophomore Aaliyah Cannon and freshman Natalie Colwell began the season as pitching candidates. Biesecker’s first responsibility was shortstop, but she appears to have settled into the No. 1 starter role.

“This is only the third game she’s thrown all year,” Emenheiser said. “She’s coming into her own. She just has to throw strikes and let us play defense.”

She struggled early Monday as Manheim batted around plus-one in the first inning, taking a 4-0 lead on four hits, an error, a fielder’s choice and a walk.

Emma Damon (3-for-4, run) hit a bases-loaded single, followed by Maddie Moyer’s bases-loaded walk. Brynn Lehman’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 and, after Ava Kenneff reloaded the bases with a single, Kat Cordner capped the outburst with an RBI hit to center field.

“Their pitcher did very well,” Barons coach Janelle Heying said. “We’ve been coming off in the first inning with really hot bats. Then, we’ve been falling a little flat.

“If we can find our first-inning bats throughout the rest of the game, we’re going to look really good. That’s the key right now, finding that good groove and staying in it for the game.”

Credit Biesecker finding her groove for the Barons misplacing theirs. From the second inning through the sixth, Biesecker allowed just three hits and a walk and finished with nine hits allowed.

Meanwhile, the Indians were chipping away. Mackinson doubled in a run in the first inning, and her RBI ground-rule double was part of a three-run third that tied the game. She would add an RBI single in the Tribe’s three-run sixth, but allowed, modestly, “It was not my best hitting day.”

“Our last game, against Cocalico, she hit two out, and they were blasts,” Emenheiser said. “She hit one out against Garden Spot, and up at Northern Lebanon. We can’t ask more.”

Donegal took the lead with an unearned run in the fourth, then broke it open in the sixth to pull away, scoring on a wild pitch, Miller’s single and Mackinson’s third hit.

“In our section, anybody can beat anybody on any given night,” Emenheiser said. “I said to (Janelle), it’s kind of refreshing.”

“We lost our first games with each of them (Donegal and Northern Lebanon), but we get to see them again, and our girls will be ready,” Heying said.

“We get Donegal on senior night,” she added. “And there’s nothing better than production on senior night!”