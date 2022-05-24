“My coach actually gave me the take sign and I didn’t realize it,” Marks said. “She said if that wouldn’t have gone out, I would’ve been in big trouble there.”

Marks was trouble for the Mustangs all day, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. She just missed a three-run homer in the first inning, settling for an RBI single off the right-field wall, as the Streaks took the measure of Schmehl, who had a nasty changeup, at least in the first inning.

“We were kind of figuring out when she was throwing it,” said Marks, “making sure we don’t swing at it.” With one out, Kittleman hit an infield single. Delaney Smith topped a roller that died 10 feet up the first-base line for an infield hit. Then Marks ripped a ball off the wall, about three feet from going over.

Township turned on the run game in the second inning as Carissa Lusk singled, stole second and took third on Ava Stern’s single. Stern pulled into second on the throw. Olivia Yoder lifted a popup behind first base that was caught, but Lusk tagged and scored.

“She was taking steps back,” Lusk said, “and I was thinking I could make it.”

Stern took third on the play and, on Annika Smith’s grounder to third, drew the third baseman’s attention long enough for Smith to beat out a hit, then steal second.

Kittleman scored Stern with an RBI groundout and by the time Delaney Smith and Marks had RBI hits, the Streaks had batted around and led 5-0.

“We definitely had a lot of aggressive base running,” said Lusk. “We try to be as aggressive as we can, get good leads and continue going.”

Lusk got her second hit, and second steal, in the third, scoring on Yoder’s single. Yoder moved up on Annika Smith’s hit before Kittleman forced Smith at second and scampered home before time was called.

“Ball’s still alive, the other team’s not paying attention. We love freebies,” said Gearhart. “We take every base, every extra base that we possibly can.”

Carly Angstadt came on in relief of Schmehl after Marks’ homer in the fourth, an inning that turned into a bat around plus-one for the Streaks. Battling command, Angstadt walked three, hit a batter and issued three run-scoring wild pitches. The only hit Angstadt allowed in the inning was a painful one as Kittleman ripped an RBI single off her hand.

It wasn’t all about the offense for the Streaks, who made two stellar defensive plays behind Marks in the second inning.

Ranging to her right, Annika Smith made a great backhand stop on Angstadt’s grounder to second, throwing her out by three feet.

With two on and two out, shortstop Marea Bley made a diving stop on Eisenhower’s grounder up the middle, crawling to the bag for the inning-ending forceout.

Mifflin’s Rachel Leaman singled through the hole at shortstop twice for two of the Mustang’s three hits. Kayla Williams looped a ball over short for the other hit.