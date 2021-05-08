The crossovers count.

That is the definitive word from Solanco Director of Athletics Anthony Hall, who also serves as the L-L softball chair.

With that established, and as the league enters the last week of the regular season, let's take a look at the L-L playoff picture.

From the top, with makeup games backing up like the Schuylkill Expressway at rush hour — or any hour, for that matter — and to give teams whose season might extend all the way through Friday, the league has bumped the start of the playoffs from Saturday, May 15 to Monday, May 17.

That in turn has moved the semifinals and final as well, with the semis now on Tuesday, May 18 and the championship game on Thursday, May 20. As previously mentioned, the quarterfinals will be held at the home field of the section champions. The semis and championship remain scheduled for Millersville's Seaber Softball Stadium.

As of today, there are 12 teams circling the eight playoff chairs, waiting to pounce when the music stops.

Lampeter-Strasburg, in Section Two, and Pequea Valley, in Section Four have clinched their respective section titles and are set to host quarterfinal matches with the runners-up from, respectively, Section Three and Section One.

The Pioneers are 14-0 in the league with two games to play. At worst they would finish 14-2 while, at best, Elizabethtown could finish 12-4 and Solanco 11-5.

The Bears (11-4) finish the regular season at Manheim Township on Monday with a makeup that will bear on the playoff landscape of Section One as well. As one of the teams sitting in makeup traffic, the Golden Mules (7-4) have a busy week hosting Warwick tomorrow, at Penn Manor on Tuesday, hosting Township on Wednesday and L-S on Thursday.

In Section Four, the Braves currently post a 10-2 league mark heading into Monday afternoon's visit to Annville-Cleona. At 8-4, even if the Little Dutchmen would win, they would still be a game behind the Braves. Their meeting is not meaningless however.

Waiting in the wings is Lancaster Catholic, currently 7-5. Should PV defeat Annville, and Catholic defeat Cocalico on Thursday, in a makeup, A-C and Catholic will finish tied for second, and tied for an L-L playoff berth.

The pennant races in Sections One and Three remain too close to call.

Warwick (12-2) is currently leading Section One, a half game up on Penn Manor (12-3). The best the Warriors can do is 14-2, while at worst, they finish 12-4. The Comets best finish would be 13-3 and at worst, 12-4.

In addition to traveling to Quarryville on Monday, the Warriors host Manheim Township on Tuesday. The Comets finish the season hosting Solanco on Tuesday. Lurking just off the pace at 9-4, the Blue Streaks could finish 12-4 and create quite the logjam.

In Section Three Donegal (12-2) and Northern Lebanon (11-3) have the inside track to the section's two playoff invitations. But Manheim Central (9-5), courtesy of a 9-6 victory over Northern Lebanon on Friday, has a tenuous grip on a possible playoff berth.

Best result for Donegal is finishing 14-2, with a worst case of 12-4. For Northern Lebanon the numbers are 13-3, or 11-5. Manheim's best scenario is 11-5, which would entail a victory over Donegalon Monday evening under the lights at Manheim's community pool field.

Donegal also hosts Columbia Tuesday in a makeup game, while Manheim still shows a twice-postponed game with Columbia on the books. Northern Lebanon travels to Garden Spot on Monday and to Columbia for a makeup on Thursday.

District 3 playoffs

The District Three power ratings will not lock in until May 20, but as of Saturday afternoon, 14 L-L teams are in the mix for the district playoffs.

In Class 3A, where eight teams qualify, Pequea Valley (.640519) currently sits third. Annville-Cleona (.508348) is fifth with Lancaster Catholic (.496420) sixth.

In 4A, Northern Lebanon (.641719) is the only L-L qualifier in the eight-team mix, slotting in at sixth.

Sixteen teams make the show in 5A, where five L-L teams are in the mix. L-S (.774845) is currently third, .003097 behind unbeaten South Western, which has six games left against Dover (2), West York (2), Red Lion and York Suburban. Those four have a combined record of 14-33.

Elizabethtown (.710995) and Donegal (.682537) are fifth and sixth, respectively, Solanco (.638927) is eleventh and Manheim Central (.587569) fourteenth. Garden Spot (.523812) is currently seventeenth, just .005385 out of the final spot in the bracket.

Warwick (.774833) is second in 6A, .016900 behind No. 1 Chambersburg. Penn Manor (.751489) is third, Manheim Township (.719954) is sixth and Hempfield (.647823) ninth in the 12-team field.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L softball. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.