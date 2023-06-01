ANNVILLE — Prior to the start of the District Three championships, Lampeter-Strasburg softball coach Earl Rutledge Jr. had a feeling his Pioneers could make a deep run, even win the Class 4A title.

This despite entering the tournament as the No. 10 seed, the final qualifier.

Thursday afternoon, with the pictures taken, the celebration over and the small matter of cleaning out the dugout in process, Rutledge turned to a visitor and said, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

One out away from a 10-0 mercy rule victory, the Pioneers (13-10) went on to defeat top-seeded East Pennsboro 10-2 at Lebanon Valley College. It’s the third district title for the Pioneers, who also won a Class 3A title in 2007 and a Class 5A title in 2021.

They become just the second double-digit-seeded team to win a title since districts went to a seeded tournament formula in 2007. Governor Mifflin won in 4A as a No. 11 seed in 2009.

L-S will now open the PIAA tournament Monday hosting Archbishop Wood, the third-place finisher out of District 12.

In stretching their current winning streak to six games — and eight of their last nine — the Pioneers wasted little time taking command of Thursday’s title tilt.

Brooke Zuber laced a two-out single up the middle in the first inning and Kara Scranton slugged a two-run home run over the 210-feet sign in left-center.

“She smoked that,” Rutledge said. “I said, ‘That’s going out of here!’ ”

The bottom of the lineup stepped up in the second inning. After Gabby Hiles was thrown out at home trying to score on Natalie Hill’s single into left, Chloe Meck singled pinch runner Izzy King to third. King scored on Julia Gerard’s sacrifice fly as Meck moved to second.

Meck took third on a wild pitch to Ally Raub, who then walked, but losing pitcher Jacquelyn Capers got Zuber to pop the third out in front of the plate.

Except both Capers and catcher Chelsea Hoover went for the ball, which clanged off both their gloves as Meck scampered home with the Pioneers’ fourth run.

Meanwhile, pitching her best game of the season, and perhaps her career, junior lefty Maura Savoca was mowing down the Panthers (16-4).

She retired the game’s first eight batters on six groundouts, a pop up and a fly ball. The string was broken by Nalyssa Nerat, a pesky 3-for-3 out of the ninth position in the order, who beat out an infield single to short.

Savoca got leadoff Madison Badali on a grounder to third to end the inning and, more importantly, she was through three innings with only 25 pitches.

“That low pitch count helped her to get to the sixth inning,” Rutledge said.

“It makes it really easy when we get runs on the board early,” Savoca said. “I was getting my low outside corners and sticking a few changeups.”

After the Pioneers tacked on a fifth run on a Raub triple and Zuber double, Savoca faced her toughest test of the afternoon.

Irys Kline sliced a one-out double to the warning track in left-center and Zoe Holbert hit a hot shot that Mackenzie Maki knocked down at third, but had no play on. Then Capers blooped a hit into the right field/second base/center field Bermuda Triangle to load the bases.

“That was really stressful,” Savoca said. “(But) knowing my defense was behind me, that kept me calm. They are the most amazing fielders.”

She bulled her neck, zipped a called third strike past Ella Harter for the second out, then induced Gracie Barder to foul out to Scranton at first to escape damage.

In all, Savoca got 10 ground ball outs, three pop ups and two fly balls in her 82-pitch outing. Seven of the 10 ground balls were on the left side of the infield, where Maki (four assists) at the hot corner and Hiles (three assists) at short trailed sparks on their throws.

Capers, who had trouble with location all afternoon, walked two after Paige Baxter reached on an infield hit to open the fifth inning.

Hill poked an RBI single tight to the right field line, scoring Baxter, and Meck walked to force in Maki, bringing Gerard to the plate with a golden opportunity.

“I told myself I needed to put the ball in play,” said the junior catcher who struck out on a foul tip in her previous at bat. “I didn’t need to, like, hit a home run.”

She got her pitch and lined a sharp single into right, bringing in two runs and the Pioneers scored that magic tenth run on Raub’s sac fly.

The mercy rule slipped away in the bottom of the inning as Hoover singled home Nerat to spoil the shutout.

East Penn chased Savoca in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Madison Tate and Nerat, but Raub came in to slam the door and trigger the celebration.

“The way we’re playing right now, we’re on a good roll,” Rutledge said. “Anything can happen, you know. We only have four games to play, but we’ll see how it goes.