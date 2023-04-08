One of the advantages of playing at home is sleeping in your own bed and going through a routine in the comfort of your own surroundings. However, that became a problem for the Millersville softball team this weekend.

Coming home from a doubleheader at Shepherd on Friday night, the Marauders’ bus broke down on the way back to Millersville. As a result, the team didn’t get back home until about 1:30 a.m., leaving less than 12 hours between getting home and playing their next game on Saturday against Bloomsburg.

After sweeping two of the top four teams in the PSAC East earlier in the week, the schedule seemed to be in the Marauders’ favor, with Shepherd and Bloomsburg being in the bottom half of the conference standings.

However, the bus breaking down was not the only negative outcome from Friday’s doubleheader at Shepherd. Millersville lost both of those games against a Rams team that had been 4-8 in conference play before play began.

And then on Saturday’s Senior Day against Bloomsburg, the Marauders (8-8 PSAC, 19-17 overall) ended up with a split.

Bloomsburg entered the day right behind Millersville in the conference standings, looking to take over fifth place with a sweep.

It almost got one.

A sluggish Marauders offense could not get going in a 9-0 game one defeat, nor did pitcher Alex Schaefer. Millersville was also plagued by four costly errors made in the field, something that has been an issue in many of the team’s losses this season.

Millersville was able to bounce back with a better performance in a 5-3 game two win, however. Taylor Campagna got the party started with a two-run double in the first inning. Victoria Fuss cranked another double as Millersville was leading 5-0 heading into the seventh inning.

Morgan Crutcher had an outstanding game in the circle, pitching the first six innings without allowing a run. However, Bloomsburg would not go down easy, and the Huskies came back in the seventh inning to make it interesting.

A handful of Bloomsburg batters had lengthy at-bats with two outs in the seventh against a fatigued Crutcher. The Huskies scored three runs with two away in the frame before coach Jen Probst had seen enough.

In entered Angelina Saverase to get the last out of the game. Looking to complete the comeback, Bloomsburg made a substitution of its own. Gianna Gombeda pinch hit for Emma Little, who was hitless in three at-bats in game two.

With the bases loaded in the middle of the two-out rally, Saverase forced a ground ball and Hailey Watlington made the throw to first base in time for the final out.