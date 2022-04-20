It’s been a wet April thus far around these parts. Brutally wet for the athletic directors who scramble to reschedule, then often re-reschedule, postponed games.

Mother Nature has been particularly hard on Lancaster Catholic’s softball team, which came into Wednesday’s game with Cocalico with four rainouts and having not played in 12 days.

“Because of the Easter break we only had one or two practices,” Crusaders coach Sam Hamaker said. “We had a lot of rust we tried to shake off yesterday.”

The question was, how much rust? How sharp would they be? The answer came soon. The Crusaders didn’t like it.

Cocalico (3-4 league, 4-4 overall) capitalized on five errors and a baserunning mistake, and Eagles hurler Hailey Schreiner delivered a dogged effort in the circle to defeat Catholic 5-3 in an L-L Section Three-Four crossover game Wednesday in Denver.

Schreiner allowed three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. She retired 11 batters in a row from the first through fifth innings.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Eagles coach Sarah Shreiner. “She just gets going and she’ll carry the team on her back.”

While Catholic had been idle since April 8th, the Eagles were still riding the high from a 9-7 victory over section mate Donegal two weeks earlier.

And yet, the Crusaders (2-2, 3-4) broke on top in the first inning as Maddy Detz led off the game with a single. Following a sacrifice, Schreiner hit Hannah Eckard with a pitch and Mariana DeJesus singled to load the bases. Maria Smith singled up the middle, plating Detz and Eckard.

With still only one out, Paige Husted sent a deep fly ball to center, caught by Bethany Herr with DeJesus scooting over to third. Trouble was, she didn’t tag up and the rally was extinguished.

The Eagles got one back in the bottom of the inning as a three-base error on Lexi Rhoads’ fly to right scored Allie Brenneman, who had singled.

Schreiner settled in and waited for her team to come to life.

Detz, who allowed five hits and one earned run, walking five with five strikeouts, stranded Rhoads’ two-out triple to the fence in left in the third inning. Trouble came knocking when she walked Herr leading off the Cocalico fourth.

With one out, Erin Henry forced Herr at second before Abbey Waas flared a single into short right. Katrelle Stoltzfus hit a grounder to short for what should’ve been the third out. It wasn’t, as DeJesus got handcuffed just to the left of second base.

The error allowed Henry to score and Waas kept right on coming home. Right into a rundown: Catcher-to-third-to-pitcher-to-third, with Husted throwing the ball away on the throw back home. Stoltzfus pulled into third in the aftermath of the carnage and scored on Kelsey Brenneman’s single.

“I was watching them in warmups,” Shreiner said. “That’s why I was testing them (on the bases). I wanted to make them think a little bit.”

The three unearned runs gave Schreiner the lead and she carried it home, pitching out of a first-and-second one-out situation in the fifth. The Eagles added a run in their half of the fifth before Catholic reached Schreiner for singles by Elise Maurer and Carliz Reyes in the seventh, Maurer scoring on Detz’s infield out.

“We’re just trying to find what works, and fill in the gaps,” Hamaker said. “We were in this game. We had times we could’ve done something. We just have to stand up a little bit. That’s all.”