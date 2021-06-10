PINE GROVE — The Pequea Valley Braves were on an historic run.

And they looked to add another milestone to the list Thursday afternoon, earning a berth in the PIAA softball semifinals — a place the program has never been.

Unfortunately for the Braves, they ran into a most impressive obstacle: Central Columbia Blue Jays pitcher Mea Consentino.

As dominant as a pitcher can be, Consentino struck out 18 Braves batters in the Class 3A quarterfinal at Pine Grove High School, including the first nine she faced.

She allowed just three baserunners, and only one hit, a bunt single by PV center fielder Abby Tobelmann, in a 3-0 victory.

"We didn't give up," PV coach Doug High said afterward. "We have a good group. They seemed to be peaking at the right time, won some tough ones, won the first-ever district title. They're a good team."

Consentino was simply unhittable, and maintained command the entire game, only allowing two walks.

However, the Blue Jays pitcher was not the only one the top of her game. Consentino's counterpart, the Braves’ Olivia Ammon, was also outstanding in the quarterfinal matchup.

Between the two pitchers, there was a total of 27 strikeouts and only two walks in the game.

Ammon gave up a single to the Blue Jays' Alyx Flick in the first inning, and did not allow another baserunner until the bottom of the fourth inning. She finished the day with nine strikeouts and did not walk a single batter.

In that bottom of the fourth, it was Central Columbia's Flick (3-3) again with a single. Emmie Rowe then connected for a double, driving in Flick for the game's first run.

Pequea Valley's best chance at knotting the game came in the top of the sixth, when Tobelmann led off with a bunt single. The next batter, Emily Ammon, drew a two-out walk, putting a baserunner at second and into scoring position for the first time all game.

But the two-out rally quickly dissipated as Consentino refused to allow a run and ended the inning with a strikeout.

Central Columbia tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Consentino struck out the side in the seventh to end the Braves' season.