Brooke Zuber felt disrespected.

Twice in key situations — runner on third, two out — Penn Manor intentionally walked the batter ahead of her, Keiva Middleton, to pitch to Zuber.

Which any coach, at any level, in any contest involving a bat and ball, likely would’ve done in the same situation.

“It made me frustrated,” Lampeter-Strasburg’s junior catcher said.

Even more frustrating, in a nine-pitch, third-inning at bat, Zuber struck out, leaving the go-ahead run, in the person of Juila Gerard, stranded at third.

But when the situation was replicated, in the eighth inning of a tied ballgame, Zuber was ready.

“I wasn’t trying to do much,” she said, “I was just looking for a pitch, just make contact and hope for the best.”

Her hope, and the hopes of her teammates, was realized as she lifted an opposite-field lob into short left field, falling safely as Maura Saroh crossed home with the decisive run in a 2-1 victory.

The Pioneers (5-0 league, 9-3 overall) posted their seventh straight win Wednesday afternoon in Lampeter in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One-Section Two softball crossover played in a persistent sprinkle that became serious at the same time the game did.

In a game so tense, so tight, seven innings couldn’t hold it the Pioneers outdueled the Comets (5-0, 12-1), dealing them their first loss of the season.

“It was a great fastpitch game,” Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge said. “Keiva made pitches at crunch time.”

Middleton, the L-S ace, held the Comets to two hits, none after the third inning, striking out 16 while walking five, one intentionally. She surrendered Reagan Soboleski’s RBI double in the second inning, Jordan Bailey’s third-inning double and pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth, striking out Audrey Paterson and then Madeline Mitchell — looking.

“That’s pitching right there,” Rutledge said.

Nine of Middleton’s strikeouts came on called third strikes as her changeup was especially effective. “I’ve always been a believer, if you’re going to get beat, get beat on one of your best pitches. She went to her best,” Rutledge said.

“Her changeup was very effective. Give her credit,” said Comet coach Dave Stokes. “That’s what good pitchers are supposed to do on big nights.”

While Middleton was dealing, so was her counterpart in the circle, Julie Bowmaster. In five innings of work Bowmaster held the Pioneers to a run — unearned — on two hits, striking out four and walking Middleton intentionally.

With the Comets up 1-0, L-S went to work in the bottom of the second inning. Zuber pulled a single between first and second leading off. Two outs later she scored from third when Chloe Meck’s grounder to third was misplayed.

Gerard doubled with one out in the third, taking third on Ally Raub’s infield out. Stokes waved Middleton down to first and Zuber waved at Bowmaster’s 3-2 offering. In the fourth Gabby Hiles reached on a two-base error, the Pioneers’ last base runner until Saroh’s walk.

As has been the Comets’ modus operandi all season, Bowmaster yielded the circle to Emily Riggs, who was untouchable for two innings, striking out five of the six batters she faced.

“It’s been a formula that’s been working,” Stokes said.

With the rain getting steadier, and the ball wetter, Riggs lost some of her command – 13 of her 21 pitches in the eighth inning were balls. She walked Saroh on a 3-1 count, retired Raub on a 3-2 count and went 3-1 to Zuber before the fateful hit.

“She was throwing a lot of high (pitches) and a lot of low,” Zuber said. “I was just thinking don’t give her anything.”

“You talk about a Pee Wee Reese, Wee Willie Keeler, hit-’em-where-they-ain’t, little pop that falls in,” Stokes lamented. “Unfortunately that’s the breaks of the game. Call it luck, whatever, but we didn’t make our luck tonight.”

“That’s a good team over there,” Rutledge said, nodding to the visitors’ dugout. Their pitchers threw the ball really well too. We just got a little bit lucky with the ball in the right place. It’s a game of inches.”