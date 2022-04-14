Add to the list of life’s certainties — death and taxes — Keiva Middleton with a five-run lead.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s softball team gave its all-state ace just such a cushion before she even stepped into the circle Thursday afternoon in Quarryville, and the Pioneers dealt Solanco its first loss of the year, 8-3, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two contest.

“You give a pitcher like that five runs in the first inning, she’s pretty tough to handle,” Pioneers coach Earl Rutledge said.

“That’s an uphill battle,” Mules coach Brett Miller said.

The Pioneers (3-2 league, 3-3 overall) jumped on Golden Mules starter Anna Sexton for five first-inning runs, three unearned, as the Mules (4-1, 4-1), committed a pair of errors in the inning.

Julia Gerard led off the game with a walk, and after an out, Middleton grounded to shortstop for what appeared to be an easy force. After a momentary bobble, the throw to second was late and L-S had a rally brewing. It reached full boil as Sexton hit the next batter, Brooke Zuber, to load the bases.

Kara Scranton chased two home with a single through shortstop and Gabby Hiles plated the third run of the inning with a sharp liner off Sexton for an infield hit. A throwing error on a strikeout wild pitch delivered Scranton and Hiles.

“She was making some quality pitches and getting some results,” Miller said of Middleton. “You can’t give four or five outs in an inning. That’s an easy equation against any team.”

“We’ve been talking, the past couple of games, we weren’t ready to play at the beginning of the game,” said Middleton, “at least with our bats.”

Not an issue Thursday as the reigning Class 5A state champions banged out 10 hits, including Middleton’s solo home run in the fifth inning and Hiles’ two-run single in the seventh.

The Mules got a run back in the bottom of the first on Becca Foulk’s RBI triple, scoring Emily Sims, and Sexton settled in after the rocky start. Maura Saroh led off the L-S second with a single, but Sexton dug in, striking out Gerard, getting Ally Raub on a fly ball and retiring Middleton on a deep ball to left with Josie Janssen making a tumbling, diving catch.

“It was decision time in the second inning,” Miller said. “Things were going to happen there and (Sexton) decided to make the pitches and stay in the game.”

Trouble was, Middleton was making the pitches as well, retiring 10 in a row from Foulk’s first-inning triple to Sexton’s leadoff single in the fifth.

After hitting Sara DeFrancesco to put two on, Middleton got a force, a strikeout and a popup to end the threat. She stranded Foulk’s two-out single in the sixth inning and worked her way out of bigger trouble after Sims’ two-run single in the Solanco seventh.

“She’s starting to throw the ball really well,” said Rutledge, an observation bound to cause a pause with the rest of the teams in Section Two.