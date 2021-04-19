With apologies to former ESPN Sportscenter anchor Dan Patrick … you can’t stop Chloe Blantz, you can only hope to contain her.

The Manor Middle School softball field could not contain a Blantz blast Monday afternoon as the rising, bases-loaded bomb landed well beyond the fence, the signature moment in a five-run sixth inning that delivered a 7-5 victory for Lampeter-Strasburg over host Penn Manor.

“A grand slam,” Comet coach Dave Stokes observed. “It’s hard to defend that.”

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One-Two crossover pitted the undefeated leaders of their respective sections. L-S, at 8-0, 9-1 overall, dealt the Comets (7-1, 11-1) their first loss of the season in a battle that lived up to expectations.

A battle unresolved until the Pioneers’ Keiva Middleton struck out Kaelin Gable with the tying runs on base for the final out of the game.

“These girls don’t give up. They don’t quit,” Pioneers coach Gene Charles said. “They’re like the cardiac kids.”

With two of the top hitting teams in the league going at it, one could expect it would be a high-scoring affair. Maybe not as high scoring as the Pioneers’ 20-18 victory here two years ago.

“We have some battle scars here,” Charles said.

But in contrast, Middleton and the Comets’ Bella Peters dominated the early innings, each allowing just one hit.

For Peters, the going was a bit more harrowing as she pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the second inning and got the first two outs of the third, before loading the bases on a hit batter — her third of four in the game — and back-to-back walks.

Brooke Zuber (3-for-4) hit her second double of the game, scoring Cam Byler and courtesy runner Morgan Whitaker, to put L-S on top 2-0.

Middleton got the first out of the Comet fourth before Emily Riggs ripped a single past third base. Maddy Trout launched Middleton’s next pitch over the fence in dead center, tying the game.

“I thought it was going a little too easy,” Charles said.

It seemed the homer might have unnerved Middleton as she walked Gable on four pitches, ran a 3-2 count to Peters before she singled into right and, with two out, walked pinch hitter Racheal Sobolaski to turn over the lineup.

“Does it rattle the pitcher, or does it get your offense up?” Stokes asked, slightly rhetorically. Sophia Rineer had an answer as she singled in a pair of runs and the Comets tacked on the fifth run on an error as the Comets batted around.

Meanwhile, Peters retired seven in a row before Emily Platt hit an infield single — on a great diving stop in the hole by Rineer at short — leading off the sixth. Zuber followed with a single and when Peters hit Ally Raub to load the bases, Stokes went to the bullpen, calling on left-hander Aralyn Hoffert.

Hoffert walked Karissa Hirt to force in a run, but got Julia Gerard on strikes, bringing Blantz to the plate carrying an 0-for-3 with two opposite-field fly outs to left and a strikeout.

Facing left-handers is a situation Blantz has expressed a lack of affection for, a situation she is more than capable of handling.

She looked at a pitch out of the strike zone, then unloaded.

“She pitched me inside,” the senior shortstop said. “So, I was happy about that.”

As was her coach and teammates.

“You almost get to expect that from her,” Charles said. “That’s her second grand slam this year.”

With her lead restored, Middleton worked around a Kylie Goss single in the sixth, but Audrey Patterson reached on a hit to start the Comet seventh. Middleton retired Tori Hook on strikes and lived to tell when Riggs got a little too much air under her fly to deep center for out number two.

That brought Trout to the plate. Pitching carefully, Middleton kept her in the yard, yielding a single to right with Patterson taking third. Gable worked a 3-2 count, but couldn’t catch up to a fastball and the ballgame was over.

“Keiva came up big,” Charles said. “She’ll give you some gray hairs once in a while, but in the end, it (worked) out.”

“Tonight they got the bigger hit,” Stokes said. “We just left too many on base. It’s the old adage we know too well.”