Tattoo — Noun: (1) a pattern, picture, legend, etc., made by the act or practice of marking the skin with indelible pigments; (2) a signal on a drum, bugle, or trumpet at night, for soldiers or sailors to go to their quarters. Verb: to strike a ball with a bat using great force, see Lampeter-Strasburg softball.

The Pioneers have tattooed the ball thus far this season, an eye-popping, three-inning, 18-0 conquest of Solanco the latest example.

Including two nonleague season-opening contests — in which they scored a total of four runs — the Pioneers have averaged just over 13 runs a game while winning five of six. They stand alone in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League at 4-0, having pulled away from closest competitors Elizabethtown, 11-6, on Wednesday, and Solanco on Friday.

Only two of those hit parades have taken place on L-S’s renovated varsity diamond, where home plate was moved 10 feet north. That pared the outfield dimensions to 200 feet, in keeping with the standard of most venues in the league, so there’s no Pesky pole, no Maris porch to factor in here. Just skill and talent.

The irresistible force meets the immovable object on Wednesday when the Pioneers open the crossover portion of the schedule, hosting Warwick and senior Katelyn “Lefty” Minney. Minney has allowed one hit in her last two starts and, throwing out Penn Manor, nine in 22 innings, or holding hitters to a .120 average.

With one more game before the league enters the crossovers, Penn Manor in Section One and Northern Lebanon in Section Three join L-S in standing alone atop their respective sections.

Displaying the mark of a veteran team, the Comets (4-0, 6-0 overall) have shown an ability to outhit their mistakes. The home run has been a factor, as the Comets have sent seven over the fence so far. Emily Riggs leads with three, followed by Tori Hook’s two, but Hook’s biggest hit may have been the bunt single at Warwick that hugged the line, foul, then veered into fair territory. That sparked a game-tying sixth-inning rally and the Comets went on to win in eight innings, 6-2. It was their first career win over Minney.

Late-inning heroics have been the foundation of Northern Lebanon’s run to a 5-0 record. Down a run and down to their last out, the Vikings rallied to defeat Donegal 6-5 on Wednesday, and walked off Elco, 5-4, on Thursday. Capping four games in five days, the Vikes made it a little easier on coach Ed Spittle on Friday, knocking Manheim Central from the unbeaten ranks, 10-2.

Meanwhile, over in Section Four, confusion reigns. Or parity. Or something. The closing of Lebanon Catholic at the end of the 2020 school year left the section imbalanced with just five teams. With Columbia’s fitful start to the season — the Crimson Tide has missed two of three scheduled league starts — it’s been hard to get a read on the section.

Pequea Valley (3-2 overall) Lancaster Catholic (2-4) currently stand tied for first at 2-1. Catholic defeated the Braves, 3-2, but lost to Lancaster Mennonite in the last at bat, 4-3. Pequea drubbed Mennonite (1-2, 2-2) 18-0. Sounds like the foundation of a J. Geils Band song.

The imbalance in section membership will be resolved in the next alignment cycle when a team from Section Three — likely Octorara — is moved down to Four. Which is a good start for something that desperately needs attention.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L softball. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.