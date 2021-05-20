Lampeter-Strasburg’s softball team hasn’t been in the position of coming from behind very often this season. If at all.

Like a boiling pot covered with a lid, the Pioneers (22-1) erupted in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring seven runs to break a 4-4 tie and defeat Elizabethtown for the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, 11-4, Thursday night at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium.

Held to two hits over the first three innings by the Bears’ Kristin Geesey, L-S rapped 13 over the next three innings, including eight in the sixth, to finish with 15 on the night.

A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt delivered two runs, and a 6-4 lead, for the defending league champions as the inning unfolded.

Chloe Blantz’s RBI triple, Daisy Frank’s RBI single, a two-run double from Emily Platt and Brooke Zuber’s RBI double completed the 11-batter bat-around.

“We’re a comeback team and we don’t give up,” said Cam Byler, celebrating her 18th birthday with a single in the midst of the winning rally.

“Once we start something there’s no stopping us,” Frank said.

“I knew we would come back,” Platt said. “We always do.”

“It wasn’t pretty early,” L-S coach Gene Charles said. “But we came through.”

The Pioneers came in with a five-game win streak over the Bears (18-5), including a 9-1 victory for the 2019 L-L championship.

Elizabethtown grabbed the early advantage with a four-run third inning, begun with Carli Zerphey’s leadoff triple. Winning pitcher Keiva Middleton got the next two outs and could see her way out of the inning as Ava Fair grounded to short.

Chloe Blantz’s throw to first was in the dirt — a rare error, but her second of the game — and Zerphey crossed the plate. Jess Zimmerman hit an RBI single then scored ahead of Megan Gray’s towering two-run homer to left center.

Middleton would allow just one hit the rest of the way, Astyn Calaman’s one-out single in the fifth, and finished with nine strikeouts and a walk.

“We hit a couple of balls hard,” Bears coach Gary Wylde said, “but right at people.”

Meanwhile the Pioneers were “hitting ’em where they ain’t,” as Platt (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Zuber hit safely to open the fourth and Ally Raub brought them home with a double into center.

The next inning Blantz (3-for-4, 2 runs) singled, taking second on an error. Frank failed to get the bunt down, then knocked the next pitch to track in right center for a triple.

“It was an outside pitch, a little off the plate, so it was out of my zone,” Frank said.

But not out of her reach.

Byler brought Frank home with an RBI grounder to short and the game was tied.

“It wasn’t fun to be down 4-0,” Byler said. “I knew, once we started hitting the ball, we’d come back.”