ANNVILLE – A nearly perfect effort delivered a practically perfect result Monday afternoon, as Donegal defeated Annville-Cleona. The Indians (5-1 league, 5-1 overall) shattered Annville’s four-game win streak in an 18-0 victory.

In a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three-Four crossover game terminated after six innings by the mercy rule, 10 Donegal batters banged out 15 hits. Every batter scored at least one run. Designated player Libby McCarty paced the team with three RBIs, and Cara Biesecker, Emma Garber, Grace Graham and Kara Heidlauf each knocked in two as eight of the 10 had at least one RBI in support of Biesecker’s three-hit shutout.

It was quite a turnaround for Biesecker, who had surrendered 30 hits and 23 runs over her last two outings. Monday she allowed Ashlyn Shaak’s third-inning triple, base hits by Danika Setlock in the fourth inning and Josie Clay in the sixth and Faith Wagner’s third-inning walk.

Taking advantage of Annville’s aggressive approach at the plate, Biesecker got nine groundouts, two popups and two soft liners. All on just 49 pitches.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anybody throw less than 50 pitches in a complete game,” Indians coach Wayne Emenheiser said. “We played defense behind her today. We didn’t have six errors like we did (against Northern Lebanon). If we can make the little plays we’re going to be in games.”

“I was really focused from my warmup and I made sure to hit corners,” Biesecker said. “It got them to swing at outside pitches, which led to mishits. My defense was definitely behind me today. They did really well.”

For three innings it was a competitive contest. Donegal posted a pair of runs in the third on Ruth Myers’ RBI triple and Biesecker’s sacrifice fly.

Wagner walked with one out in the bottom of the inning and Shaak tripled over the head of Heidlauf in left field. Wagner initially broke back to first on the hit, a fatal mistake as Heidlauf quickly got to the ball and got it to shortstop Myers. Myers’ relay throw to catcher Bella Mackison easily beat Wagner and Biesecker struck out Clay looking to end the threat. The Dutchmen (4-1, 4-3) never got closer.

“We did not play good softball at all,” A-C coach Tim Bowen said. “Jumping on pitches too early, not being patient. We were too aggressive.”

Starter Meda Pulaski deserved a better fate as she struck out seven, walking two. Twelve of the Tribe’s runs were unearned as the Dutchmen committed seven errors behind her.

“We knew she was a good pitcher, she throws hard” Emenheiser said. “We were just hitting the ball today. I was happy with the way we put the ball in play.”

The Indians created space with three runs in the fourth and three in the fifth and broke the game open in the sixth inning, marrying seven hits with four A-C errors and a wild pitch strikeout to score 10 runs.

“You give a team like that extra outs, they’re going to take advantage of it,” Bowen said. “But, they’re not 18 runs better than us.”