After months at sea, the raft carrying the shipwreck survivor deposits him on a deserted beach. He picks himself up and wades into the dense undergrowth at the sand’s edge. A few paces and suddenly he finds himself in an Ocho Rios resort.

Metaphorically, that’s the situation in which Kerry Long finds himself as he takes the reins of the Warwick softball program.

Long, the longtime, long-suffering helmsman of the Lebanon Catholic softball program, was cast adrift when the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated the school’s closure in 2020.

In the time since, after taking a year to mourn the passing of his mother, he was a finalist for several open positions in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, though ultimately was not chosen.

“I’m an old guy,” he said recently, “and it’s a young person’s game. Sometimes they’re looking for younger ones, but I wasn’t giving up until they put me in a box.”

Rather than being in a box, Long continued to coach travel ball with Keystone State Bombers keeping his options open. When the Warwick job opened with Mark Hough’s retirement after the 2022 season, Long applied for the job. He was hired in August.

“I think everything worked out in my favor,” he said. “This is actually the place I was meant to be. Once I saw the facilities I’m like, ‘I’m in love with this place! I’m coming here.’

“We never had fields like this or anything,” he said of his time on Assumption Hill. “The facilities are outstanding. From Lebanon Catholic to here is like from the outhouse to the penthouse.”

Long came to Lebanon Catholic from Tulpehocken in 2006, and that first season was successful as the Beavers went 13-10, advancing to the championship game of the District Three Class 1A tournament.

While they never replicated that win-loss success — they won two games from 2012 through 2019 — they did return to the 1A title game twice more, in 2010 and 2011, though the championship eluded them on all three occasions.

The upgrade in talent coming to Warwick was a plus as well.

“I loved Lebanon Catholic,” he said. “This is a totally different mindset. A totally different culture.

“Before, we were trying to survive. We had to get students and try to teach them to be athletes. I’ve got players now. We have athletes that have high school experience, travel experience.”

And a deep desire to be better.

“Sept. 19, I had kids email me: ‘Hey coach, when are we doing open gyms?’ At Lebanon Catholic we started open gyms at Thanksgiving and were lucky to have five kids. Here, the first time, 25 kids came out!”

Long has 13 players returning from last year’s roster, including starters Roxana Smithson, Bella Smithson, Sam Shaak, Madison Minney and Katie Heisey.

“I look forward to the challenge of working with these girls,” he said. “They don’t know me yet, and I don’t totally know them, but I tell you one thing, we only have one senior. We’ll only be better next year.”

While the Warriors under Hough were never shy about taking the extra base, Long promises to run even more. That became apparent Monday as Roxana Smithson hit the first pitch of the season to the gap in right center, a certain triple.

As she rounded second Long was dancing down third base windmilling like to tear his rotator cuff. Smithson rounded third as the relay throw came into, and beyond, the bag scoring the first run of an eventual 9-1 nonleague victory over Governor Mifflin.

Playing in Section One, where Warwick was one of the three L-L teams that finished in the top four in the District Three 6A tournament— won by Penn Manor over Manheim Township, 4-2 — Long has lofty goals.

“I’m super ambitious,” he said. “If we do well in our section, we automatically make districts. And then our goal is to get to states and when we get there, we want to win the whole kit and caboodle.”