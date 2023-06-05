One team had not played in 18 days and had lost three of its last five games before that. The other had won six straight, and eight of nine, the most recent three days ago.

Guess which team came out crisp and which seemed unsteady in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A softball championships.

Archbishop Wood, the District 12 third-place finisher out of the Philadelphia Catholic League, batted around plus-one in the third inning, scoring five times, and went on to defeat Lampeter-Strasburg 7-4 Monday afternoon on the Pioneers’ diamond.

For a team that had been idle, the Vikings showed no signs of rust.

“We have 18 girls on the varsity, so we were able to intersquad a little bit,” head coach Jackie Ecker offered. “I just wanted to keep them focused.”

Focused, the Vikings (14-8) took advantage of four Pioneer errors and four walks while collecting 10 hits, ending L-S’s season.

And what a season as the Pioneers (13-11) bounced back from an 0-4 and 2-5 start to win the District Three 4A title after finishing third in Section Two of The Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“The beginning of the year, the way we were going, we were just hoping to make it to the postseason,” offered senior Brooke Zuber, who will play for Towson University next fall. “Once we hit the postseason, we were like, ‘We can win this.’ And we just kept going.”

The Pioneers were uncharacteristically charitable on defense, snakebit in their biggest opportunity and facing the PCL two-time pitcher of the year in Dakota Fanelli.

Fanelli had a no-hitter in the third inning broken up by Chloe Meck’s two-out single and allowed four hits in all, striking out six. She walked Zuber three times and hit Julia Gerard twice.

“That’s probably the best pitcher we faced all year,” said Pioneers head coach Earl Rutledge Jr.

“Command-wise, yeah, she was the best,” said Zuber. “She knew how to spin it.”

And yet L-S had an opportunity, down 5-0 in the fourth, to get back in the game in a big way. Zuber drew a leadoff walk and Kara Scranton singled to left. They advanced on Paige Baxter’s sacrifice bunt, bringing Mackenzie Maki to the plate.

After a passed ball scored Zuber and moved Scranton to third, Maki hit the ball on the nos, but right at shortstop Riley Nolan.

Then, Gabby Hiles hit the ball into the teeth of the wind that was gloved by center fielder Parker Kraus at the fence for the third out. Instead of pulling within 5-4, the Pioneers only had a nibble, trailing 5-1.

In eight plate appearances, the top two in the Vikings lineup, Maura Yoos and Allie Higdon, hit three balls out of the infield and two of those were outs.

Yoos (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), who came into the game batting .625, reached on an error in the first inning and a bunt singles in the third and sixth innings. Higdon (2-for-3, RBI, run) reached twice on bunts, in the first and sixth innings.

Pioneer starter Maura Savoca pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out pickle in the first inning, but couldn’t avoid damage in the second.

Nolan reached on an error leading off and scored on Maddison Conlon’s triple. Maggie Devlin walked to turn the lineup over and Yoos lined a two-run single into center, taking two bases on an error before scoring on Higdon’s sac fly.

Savoca walked Fanelli and Kraus before Julia Yogis plated the fifth run of the inning with a single to left.

Ally Raub came on for Savoca in the fourth inning, retiring seven in a row. Yoos and Higdon bunted their way on with one out in the sixth, Yoos scoring as the throw into third went wide. Higdon took third on the play, scoring on Kraus’s two-out infield single to short.

Those two runs loomed large as the Pioneers staged one last rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Zuber walked and, with one out, Baxter singled into left. With two outs, Hiles reached on an error as Zuber trotted home. Designated player Natalie Hill roped a two-run single and L-S closed to 7-4.

“For us, it’s a tough loss,” said Rutledge. “I told them, ‘Pick your heads up. You’re District champs.’ Not too many teams do that.”

In another PIAA first-round game Monday:

Trinity 8, Solanco 3: At North Allegheny High School, Solanco saw its season end at the hands of the District Seven champion in a Class 5A opener.

Trinity broke through first with five unanswered runs in the opening two frames, tacking on another in the bottom of the fourth. The Mules (21-5), who finished with nine hits, plated all three of their runs in the fifth inning to whittle Trinity’s lead down to two before ultimately bowing out.