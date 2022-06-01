On the softball field this spring, Danika Setlock wore No. 8, the same number worn by her brother, Eli Setlock, when he played baseball for Annville-Cleona years before.

Whenever Danika took the field at shortstop, before each half-inning began, she’d use a finger to dig a small “E” in the dirt in front of her.

They are just a few of the ways Danika remembers Eli, who died Dec. 5, 2017. He was just 18.

“If my brother hadn’t passed away,” Danika said, “I probably would have had the same work ethic, but I wouldn’t have the goals I have, like striving to be as good as him and shed so much light on others like he did.”

Sudden, shocking change

Danika and Eli were eight years apart. They also have an older brother, Caleb. As things tend to go with siblings, the younger sibling looked up to the elder, as Danika did with Eli.

Eli played golf, was an all-star in baseball, and was the school’s second all-time leading scorer in boys soccer. Danika was usually nearby watching every event.

“She grew up at the baseball field, soccer field,” mother, Amy Setlock, said. “That was her social life. She’d be upset when the boys didn’t have a game.”

Danika was in fifth grade when she tagged along with her parents to help Eli move into the dorms at California University of Pennsylvania in August 2017.

“I have a great picture of Danika sitting in the back of the truck after we dropped Eli off at college,” father, Bohdan “Bo” Setlock, said. “She was bawling.”

That fall, Eli, as a freshman, played soccer at CalU, where he’d begun working toward a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in golf.

But just five weeks after the 2017 soccer season ended, on the first Sunday in December, Eli was alone in his dorm room when he suffered an asthma attack. A roommate found him on the floor, unresponsive. Eli died two days later at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Among many things Eli left behind are his handprints on bedroom walls in the Setlock home. After Eli died, one of the first things Danika did was put her hand to Eli’s handprint on her bedroom wall.

She thought to herself, “My hand is going to get as big as his.”

How to move forward?

Oldest brother Caleb Setlock was 21 when Eli died. He reflected on moving forward with his grief.

“One of the major things is don’t lose the memories,” he said. “Always cherish those. He may not be here anymore, but the times we had always will be.”

The Setlocks’ parents had a similar mindset when talking to Danika, trying to make sense of why Eli suddenly died.

“I guess the way we explained it to her,” Bo Setlock said, “is, ‘You know, Danika, there’s a greater being, greater plan.’ Eli’s story is over, it has to be carried out in our hearts. His story here was written already. We can control that story, but we need to live our lives to the best of our abilities every day we can.”

Still, there have been cloudy days for the Setlock family.

“We tried to be as normal as possible,” Amy Setlock said. “It’s hard to explain. … We were working around the funeral process. I went to work. Bo went to work. Danika went to school.”

But Danika sometimes wouldn’t make it through a full school day.

“I would get a call,” Amy Setlock said. “Danika is in the nurse’s office with a bellyache. I would come get her.”

In one of those instances, on the drive home, Danika told her mom there was a word problem in math class asking about the number of siblings she had.

“I just wanted to get back to normal,” Danika recalled. “I didn’t want to think about it. I kept pushing and didn’t think about it as much until I went home and I was in bed. Right before bed is when I have all of my thoughts. Especially now. I try to turn off my TV and think.”

More recently, Eli’s old phone number was reassigned to someone else, who then joined Snapchat using the digits.

“It popped up on Danika’s phone where Eli is now on Snapchat,” Amy Setlock said. “It scared Danika. She had tears in her eyes. … I knew that would happen someday.”

Amy just hugged her daughter.

“She has just circled back to the fact I still have Caleb,” Danika said of talks with her mom. “And dad and mom are always there for me. She tells me, ‘It’s OK to cry.’ I try to bottle it up. But she has taught me it’s OK to let it out.”

‘Donate Life’

About a month before Eli’s death, Bo and Caleb Setlock were renewing their driver’s licenses and both checked the box to add organ donor status.

“That’s why it was fresh in our minds a month later,” Bo Setlock said. “When we had to make a decision about Eli.”

The decision to donate Eli’s organs.

Eli’s heart went to a 51-year-old resident of New York. One of his kidneys went to a 42-year-old veteran, the other and his pancreas went to a 26-year-old. His liver went to Madison Rose, a 20-year-old woman in Virginia.

Through the Center for Organ Recovery and Education program, the Setlocks have connected with Rose, first through handwritten letters, then via emails and texts, and now mostly through Facebook. The Setlocks haven’t received responses from letters written to the other three recipients.

Receiving Eli’s liver was Rose’s second transplant. She received a partial transplant from her brother when she was 13 years old.

Complications from that first surgery later led to a hernia, which resulted in Rose’s midsection ballooning.

“From age 15 to 20,” Rose recalled. “I’d be asked by adults if I was having a boy or a girl because I looked pregnant. I had a drain in my liver to drain out excess bile. I also had jaundice, so I constantly got the question of, ‘Why are you green?’ I was getting questions like this daily. It was really tough.”

It also came at a point in Rose’s life when she was transitioning from high school to college.

“I remember sitting on my couch doing homework,” Rose recalled. “I remember stopping, staring at my mom and saying, ‘Will a liver ever come?’ ”

Now 24, Rose, is one class away from completing a teaching degree to instruct children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

“My endgame is to be a special education teacher,” she said. “Those kiddos with Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy. Those kids make me happy. I feel that is my purpose.”

In many ways, Rose also feels motivated to live for Eli.

“I want to make sure I’m doing the Setlocks proud,” Rose said. “But more importantly doing Eli proud. He has given me my life back.”

Danika can now usually be found wearing a green wristband inscribed with the words, “Donate Life.”

“I have an older brother,” Rose said. “We have the same relationship Danika and Eli had. I can only imagine the heartache it was to lose someone like that. … She’s such a courageous young lady. I admire her. She is so full of life. She keeps pushing forward through any trial.”

Filling the handprint

The Setlock family is working to develop a scholarship in memory of Eli, with the hopes of first awarding it to a pair of Annville-Cleona students who graduate with Danika in 2025.

“It’s tough because Eli was never passionate about school,” Amy Setlock said. “It’s something he had to do. His passion was on the field.”

Danika is the complete opposite when it comes to applying herself in the classroom, in addition to sports.

“Danika’s work ethic is so good,” Amy Setlock said. “Eli never had that work ethic.”

That said, Eli often pushed his siblings to better themselves, doing so with brotherly love.

“After Danika hit her first home run,” Bo Setlock recalled, “my wife posted something on Facebook, ‘Danika’s first homer.’ And Eli replied ‘Yeah, with a single and three errors.’ ”

“Eli would tease Danika mercilessly,” Amy Setlock said. “But on the other hand, I miss what he’d be doing with her now. He’d be here cheering her on and telling her what she did wrong — because he’d more likely be telling her what she did wrong than what she did good.”

Eli’s voice is often in Danika’s head when she’s on the field.

“Every play I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, Eli would have said this about that,’ ” Danika said. “He would have humbled me.”

She’s used it to push her forward. Last fall, Danika was named a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three honorable mention in field hockey, helping Annville-Cleona’s Little Dutchmen to a runner-up finish in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three and appearance in the District Three Class 1A quarterfinals.

“She was so much more of a leader out there being a freshman,” Annville-Cleona field hockey coach Carrie Gingrich said.

After starting on the junior varsity girls basketball team in the winter, Danika was named a L-L Section Four first-team all-star in softball this spring, leading Annville-Cleona to the L-L Section Four crown and a district playoff appearance.

“She set the tone for us as a freshman with the way she carried herself,” Annville-Cleona softball coach Tim Bowen said.

On a wall inside Annville-Cleona High School hangs a plaque recognizing previous softball players who batted .500 or better for their careers. Danika wants her name on that plaque.

“I want to leave a mark on this town,” she said. “Eli, he strived to make someone’s life better. I think that if I can do what he did. … If someone sees my name up there and they’re like, ‘Oh, I remember her. She did this.’ I want to set the bar for someone.”

And what about Eli’s handprint on Danika’s bedroom wall?

“As years have passed, I keep putting my hand up there,” she said. “I’ve filled it now.”

In more ways than one.