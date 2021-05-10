ANNVILLE — Creeeak!

That’s the sound of the Lancaster-Lebanon League softball playoff door slowly opening for Lancaster Catholic.

Pequea Valley’s Olivia Ammon took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Braves (11-2 league, 12-3 overall) claimed their 10th Section Four title Monday with a 4-0 victory over host Annville-Cleona.

With the loss the Dutchmen dropped to 8-5 in league play, 8-9 overall and hold a half-game lead on Catholic (7-5, 7-8) for second place in the section. With a victory over Cocalico in a crossover makeup Thursday, the Crusaders can forge a tie with A-C.

While that determination is on hold, the Braves were determined to put an exclamation point on the title clincher and Ammon nearly provided it.

She mowed the Dutchmen down through six, with Grace Renninger’s fourth-inning line drive to center field — snared by Abby Toblemann — the only thing close to a hit.

On an afternoon when she threw mostly curves and screwballs — all hard — she struck out Meda Pulaski on a sweet changeup, with a runner on base, for the second out of the fourth.

Ammon did walk two, and had a batter reach on an error, but her defense picked her up when needed.

Her catcher and younger sister, Emily, threw out Renninger, who had walked, trying to steal third in the first inning. “She’s my coach on the field,” the Neumann University-bound senior said. “She’s the other part of me and seeing her behind the plate is calming and reassuring.”

Reassuring as well was the effort of first baseman Hailey Yothers, who sold out to Ella Andrews’ popped up bunt, making a diving catch then throwing to second base to double off Aerynne Mays and end the fifth.

Left fielder Camryn Bailey could only chase Noelle Martin’s leadoff double in the seventh, but Ammon sandwiched a flyball out around her 12th and 13th strikeouts to close out her tenth career one-hitter.

The Braves took a 12-1 mercy-rule decision from the Dutchmen in their first meeting, but it became obvious from the jump that this time would be different as Ammon and A-C’s Alex Hackman were dealing zeroes.

Madison Clark walked with one out in the Braves third, but was out at third trying to move up on Toblemann’s pop single to short left. Toblemann pulled into second on the play and came all the way around for the game’s first run on Emily Ammon’s infield single to shortstop.

The Dutchmen changed pitchers — and several field positions as well — to start the fifth with Andrews moving from catcher to the circle. Emily Ammon reached on a two-out error, stole third as Andrews walked Yothers and scored when catcher Josie Clay’s throw sailed past the bag. Yothers took second on the play, scoring when Olivia Ammon singled into center for her second hit of the day.

In all, the Braves managed juson Tuesday for a nonleague contest with perennial nemesis Brandywine Heights, close out the regular season Thursday hosting Octorara in a makeup game and wait to see who their playoff quarterfinal opponent will be, either Penn Manor or possibly Manheim Township.

The Blue Streaks kept their playoff hopes alive Monday with a 17-11 win over Elizabethtown and travel to Lititz tonight to meet Warwick. The Warriors clinched no worse than a tie for the Section One title — their 15th overall — with an 18-5 victory at Solanco on Monday afternoon.