The waiter brings you a steak, sizzling on a cast iron platter. It is the finest cut of Kansas City Prime. Your mouth waters in anticipation.

The waiter announces, “You may not eat that,” and your emotions run the gamut: confusion, disappointment, indignation, rage.

This was the experience of softball programs across Pennsylvania as COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. No more so than by the programs at Lampeter-Strasburg and Penn Manor, equipped and primed for a significant run through the PIAA postseason.

Coming off back-to-back state championship game appearances, and three in four years, L-S returned nine of 10 starters, several in their fourth varsity season.

After a shakedown cruise that saw a very young group of athletes — six sophomores, three freshmen — advance to the league semifinals and district quarterfinals, Penn Manor was ready to reassert itself into the big school conversation.

Those dreams died hard.

“From the first practice we were like, ‘This is it. We’re going back to states,’ “ said the Pioneers’ Cam Byler.

“We were confident we were going to get back to the state championship game,” Chloe Blantz agreed.

Byler added, “To get the announcement, ‘Nope, your season’s over.’ It was like, ‘Wow, that just really happened.’ ”

“I’d been playing with the seniors (Julz Garber, Summer Peters, Gabby Drumm, Jocelyn Branco, Taryn Hostestter) almost all of my life,” said Daisy Frank. “It kind of sucked not to get to play with them one last year.”

Meanwhile, a few miles west, there was a similar refrain. “I was definitely upset because I knew we had a good team,” Comets senior Tori Hook said. “I feel that just gives us more motivation to be better this year and go farther.”

At least the Comets had the knowledge that there would be one more turn at bat. “Most of the team is back this year,” Emily Riggs shared. “I just feel like we could’ve had two great seasons, and now we’re only cut off to one. This high school season has to be our best.”

Riggs and Hook also acknowledge the whole season could come crashing down if COVID-19 protocols aren’t strictly adhered to, by the team members and those who interact with the team.

“It hits hard,” Riggs said. “If you contact trace you have to be out for 10 days, unless you get the rapid test, then it’s like seven days.” In a season that runs just six weeks, to lose seven or ten days is a lifetime.

The COVID hiatus put an entirely different spin on how the circle of softball life played out. There was summer ball, and a winter league at the Nook, to keep skills from totally atrophying.

Young, inexperienced pitchers who would’ve received their baptism by fire in 2020 now find themselves a year older, and still strangers in a strange land.

Hitters have to rely on muscle memory to reawaken necessary hand-eye coordination, same with fielders.

“Our first game at the Nook I was like, ‘I hope I remember how to hit the ball,’ “ Byler shared.

“Even though we didn’t have a season, we still liked to get our reps in,” Frank said. “We came to the field, and we hit as much as we could.”

The playoffs

Everybody shoots for the playoffs. And for defending champion L-S.

Traditionally, the champions and runners-up of the four sections have qualified for the league tournament. Whether that will be so this year is undetermined as of now. Guidance from the PIAA will go a long way to reaching a decision.

The races

Meanwhile, the section races may have a Usual Suspects vibe.

Section One will be a battle between the Comets and Warwick, with Hempfield and Manheim Township in the mix.

In addition to Hook, who moves from third base to behind the plate, the Comets return seniors Sophia Rineer (ss), Maddie Trout (1b), Kaelin Gable (3b), and Bella Peters (p) with Riggs (2b,p), Audrey Peterson (cf) and Kylie Goss (rf) back as juniors. A talented group of sophomores and freshman will also vie for playing time.

Warwick coach Mark Hough speaks for his coaching brethren when he says, “Losing a year was tough on the kids. We’re going to appreciate every moment of every game.”

The Warriors lost nine seniors from the 2019 District Three 6A silver medalists, but rally around senior pitcher/outfielder Katelyn “Lefty” Minney, senior catcher Mackenzie Stewart, and junior outfielders Emily Beale and Allison Forsythe.

There’s a youth movement on the left side of the infield with sophomore shortstop Roxanna Smithson and freshman third baseman Isabella Smithson, and the competition at first base is stiff.

Hempfield coach Terry Shreiner returns senior Bella Rankin and junior Olivia Cover, who will split duties at catcher and first base. Seniors Katie Bemesderfer (of) and Evan Sherrick (ss) stabilize a lineup sprinkled with sophomores and freshmen.

L-S and E-town are the favorites in Section Two. Perennial contender Solanco will be in the mix with Ephrata a dark horse candidate.

“Being out here just feels like this is where we should be,” said Blantz, who anchors a senior-solid infield at shortstop with Frank (2b), Byler (1b) and Emily Platt (3b).

The beneficiary of their defense is junior Keiva Middleton, who logged a couple innings as a frosh pitching behind Drumm and Brynne Baker.

E-town returns seniors Kristin Geesey (p) and Megan Gray (of), along with juniors Jess Zimmerman (of) and Brooke Bryan (of,p). Sophomores Madison Bell (3b) and Sophia Finch (1b) were set to break the lineup as frosh when the season shut down. Junior shortstop Sydney Steward had just joined the team after playing baseball as a freshman.

Senior catcher Jade Eshleman is a four-year starter for Solanco, which also returns senior Sami Taylor (of) and juniors Rebecca Foulk (3b), Taryn Britigan (2b) and Kendall Janssen (of).

Fronted by seniors Alyssa Meier (ss), Chloe Harting (1b) and Sydney Molchany (of), Ephrata is young, but talented sophomore and freshman classes could send them out with a bang.

Graduation losses pulled 15-time section champion Donegal back to the pack, leaving Section Three wide open. With four sophs and four frosh the Indians are as green as their unis. And, for the first time in forever, there’s no experience returning in the circle. Seniors Aysha Gibbs (2b) and Maddie Gohn (of) shall lead them.

Youth is the watchword at Manheim Central and Cocalico as the Barons work seven sophs around senior Maddie Moyer (1b, 3b), juniors Emma Damon (ss) and Gabby Wettig (p,1b).

The Eagles welcome returning starters Aleigh Kohl, a senior outfielder, and juniors Jillian Youndt (of) and Kelsey Brenneman (ss).

Winning the 2019 Section Four title Lancaster Catholic inserted itself into an equation that was long the province of Annville-Cleona and Pequea Valley. That trio, with dark horse Lancaster Mennonite, will renew acquaintances.

The Braves appear to be best set to talk title, returning seniors Chloe Colburn (1b, p), Olivia Ammon (1b, p) and Abby Tobelmann (of) and juniors Emily Ammon (ss) and Haley Yothers (c).

Catholic returns the battery of pitcher Kaiti Smith and Morgan Wolpert, and shortstop Delia Molina, all three seniors. Beyond them, coach Sam Hamaker fields four sophomores and a freshman to pair with junior Hannah Eckerd (1b).