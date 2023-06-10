League champion Warwick, Section Two champion Solanco, Section Three champion Donegal and Penn Manor lead the way on the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League Softball All-Star teams, each placing five players on the respective section first teams, as voted by the league coaches.

As there were no crossover games this year, the league coaches felt they did not have enough information to select all-section teams in Sections 1-2 and 3-4.

Senior Roxana Smithson, juniors Bella Smithson and Madison Minney, and sophomores Sam Shaak and Katie Heisey represent the Warriors on the Section One squad while senior Bria Booth, juniors Kira Green, Jordan Bailey and Regan Soboleski, and sophomore Juleigh Bowmaster represent the Comets.

Senior Anna Sexton, juniors Holly Grube and Josie Janssen, sophomore Sara DeFrancesco and freshman Kira Roark paced the Golden Mules’ contingent in Section Two while seniors Kara Heidlauf and Cara Biesecker, juniors Bella Mackison and Grace Graham, and sophomore Ruth Myers are the Section Three quintet from Donegal.

Rounding out the Section One All-Stars are juniors Carley Ernst and Avery Landis, sophomore Kalie Peifer and freshman Lily Ashton from section co-champion Hempfield (with Warwick) and seniors Emily Mitchell and Taylor Kittleman, and sophomores Ava Stern and Sara Hess from Manheim Township.

For Ernst and Landis, Bailey and Bowmaster, Bella Smithson and Shaak it’s their second straight first team honor. Kittleman, who missed the balance of the 2022 season with an injury, and Roxana Smithson return to the first ream after earning honors in 2021.

Elizabethtown placed juniors Astyn Calaman, Sophie Finch and Ava Fair and freshman Chloe Wilkinson on the Section Two squad, joined by Ephrata juniors Ellie Meier and Ali Williams and sophomore Kaliana Auchey.

Also placing three is Lampeter-Strasburg with senior Brooke Zuber, sophomore Mackenzie Maki and freshman Paige Baxter. Conestoga Valley senior Rhiannon Henry and junior Alexa Freeburn, and Lebanon sophomore Sereniti Zidik round out the first team selections.

For Zuber, Meier and Grube, it’s the third year they’ve been voted to the first team and the second straight year for Henry, Sexton, Calaman and Williams. Finch and Fair return to the first team after being selected in 2021.

Manheim Central placed four on the Section Three first team with seniors Briana Mylin and Mickey Lauver, and sophomores Riley Hostetter and Kayleigh Detz. Elco also placed had a quartet of all-stars with senior Caitlyn Kleinfelter, sophomores Gabby Smith and Morgan Wilson, and freshman Chloe Shirk.

Octorara junior Victoria Wood and sophomore Hailey Tidd, Cocalico seniors Erin Henry and Lexi Rhoads, and Garden Spot junior Sydni King complete the team.

King and Mackison each receive their third first team honor, while Biesecker, Smith, Rhoads and Lauver are repeat selections.

Annville-Cleona set the pace in Section Four with four first-teamers: junior Meda Pulaski, sophomore Danika Setlock, and freshmen Abby Evans and Addison Kubica.

Section champion Northern Lebanon is represented by the trio of junior Brooke Beamerderfer, sophomore Lynsie Mauser and freshman Addison Hollenbach.

Also placing three on the first team from Four is Lancaster Catholic with senior Caidence Brock, junior Maddie Detz and freshman Angelina Calhoun. Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite and Columbia each placed two.

Senior Emily Gambler and junior Madison Bootie represent the Crimson Tide. Seniors Ellie Lefever and Rachel Lane carry the colors for the Blazers while senior Sarah Arment and freshman Izzy Graham represent the Braves.

Lane and Lefever, Pulaski and Setlock, Bootie, Detz, Mauser and Arment all are repeat selections.