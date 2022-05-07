If April showers bring May flowers, what do May downpours bring?

For our final softball notebook of the regular season, we take a look at the postseason, specifically the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships.

The four section champions will host quarterfinal games Saturday, with the semifinals Monday, May 16, at 5 and 7 p.m. at Millersville University’s Seaber Softball Stadium. The finals are set for 7 p.m. back at the ’Ville on Wednesday, May 18.

This being an even-numbered year, the quarterfinal pairings are as follows: the Section One champion hosts the Section Three runner-up. Also in that half of the bracket, the Section Four champ hosts the Section Two runner-up. Section Three’s champion hosts the Section One runner-up in the other half of the draw while the Section Two champ welcomes the runner-up from Section Four.

As of this writing, three of the four section titles have been determined. Penn Manor secured Section One when Hempfield upset Warwick 3-1 on Wednesday. It is the Comets’ first title since winning three straight from 2016-18 and their 11th overall.

Sweeping their closest rivals, Northern Lebanon defeated Donegal at home 8-6 on Wednesday, and clinched Section Three on Thursday with an 8-1 victory at Manheim Central. Hope Ritchie’s near no-hitter – she surrendered an RBI triple with two outs in the seventh inning – triggered a celebration of the Vikings’ first section title since 2000, the fourth of a four-year run, and their ninth overall.

Annville-Cleona was the first to take a title, having reached the summit of Section Four two weeks ago. It’s the Dutchmen’s first since sharing the 2016 title with Pequea Valley and their 18th overall.

That leaves Section Two, where recent developments have hyped the drama. Solanco took care of its immediate business on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg on Anne Sexton’s 10-hit shutout. She also walked four, but nary a Pioneer touched home plate.

That pulled the Golden Mules (10-4 L-L) to within a game and a half of L-S (12-3 L-L). The Mules host Cedar Crest on Monday and travel to Elizabethtown on Tuesday. L-S hosts Ephrata on Monday.

An L-S win over the Mountaineers would wrap up the Pioneers’ third straight Section Two title, a run interrupted by the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 season. It would be their ninth overall section crown.

An Ephrata win, coupled with a Solanco win over Cedar Crest, makes Tuesday night’s Solanco at E-town matchup doubly important. It already has ramifications, with the winner most likely securing one of the two spots allotted to the section for the league playoffs.

If E-town wins, the No. 2 seed from the section will be determined by the tiebreaker protocols. A Solanco win squeezes E-town out of leagues, creates a tie for the section title and chaos in the league offices.

According to League Rule 14, as presented on the L-L website, all section championships must be settled on the field. (Emphasis mine).

Beyond that, all ties are to be broken by (1) head-to-head; (2) winning percentage within the section; (3) record versus section champion; (4) District Three power rating.

The race to place – finish second in the section – is equally muddled, with Warwick, in Section One, the only secured qualifier.

As noted, Section Two will come down to Tuesday’s Solanco-Elizabethtown clash. Monday, Manheim Central visits Donegal. A Manheim win and the Barons are in. A Donegal win will not slam the door, however, as the Indians have a makeup with Lancaster Catholic set for Thursday.

Catholic needs that to keep pace with a resurgent Pequea Valley. Winning four of their last five, the Braves moved ahead of Catholic in the standings and back into the playoff conversation.

Stay tuned. It’s going to be a busy week.

Speaking of power ratings

Currently, 11 L-L teams are in the mix for berths in the District Three tournament, which begins May 23. In Class 6A, Penn Manor is No. 1, with Warwick sixth, Hempfield eighth and Manheim Township 11th in the 12-team field. Currently 13th in the ratings and .013942 points behind Wilson, Ephrata is poised to replicate last year when it grabbed the No. 12 spot the last week of qualifying.

The loss to Solanco holed L-S below the waterline as the Pioneers dropped from second to fifth in 5A. Solanco is ninth in the 16-team field with E-town 12th, Donegal 13th and Manheim 14th.

Northern Lebanon is No. 2 in 4A behind Hamburg, which defeated the Vikings in an early-April nonleaguer. Annville-Cleona is sixth in 3A.

Stat(s) of the day

In the third inning of Wednesday’s loss to Solanco, Pioneer ace Keiva Middleton recorded her 400th career strikeout, her fourth of nine in the game. Now, 400 career strikeouts are noteworthy by itself, but taking a deeper dive, we become more impressed.

In five appearances her freshman year, Middleton recorded 14 Ks, and she lost her sophomore campaign with the cancellation of the 2020 season. In the 48 games since, Middleton has struck out 391 batters, which is impressive.

Whether it’s a matter of her power stroke coming around or pitchers deciding to challenge her, Donegal’s Bella Mackison has regained her home run mojo. After going homerless in the Tribe’s first nine games, Mackison has homered six times in the last eight games. The power surge has lifted the sophomore catcher to the top of Donegal’s career homer list with 13, surpassing the previous record of 12, held by Kelsey Hannold (2008-11).

• Correspondent Dave Byrne covers L-L softball for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.