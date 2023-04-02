Here's a section-by-section, team-by-team look at Lancaster-Lebanon League softball for 2023.

SECTION ONE

CEDAR CREST

COACH – Stephanie Leonardo, 4th year

2022 RECORD – 5-11 section, 7-13 overall

KEY PLAYERS LOST – SS Anna Gable, OF Sydney Black, OF Hayley Hackman

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Jr. P/IF Reese Arnold, Jr. C/IF Riley Rohrer, Jr. IF Brooke Zimmerman, Jr. 1B Emma Johnson

OUTLOOK – With First Team section All-Star Arnold back in the circle, the Falcons look to build on last year’s developments in skills and teamwork.

HEMPFIELD

COACH – Chris Landis, 1st year

2022 RECORD – 9-7, 12-9

KEY PLAYERS LOST – P Courtney Guthrie

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – 1B/C Avery Landis, C/1B Mikayla Hughes, P Carley Ernst, OF Cali Peifer, IF Alex Gregory

OUTLOOK – With last year’s drama in the rearview mirror and First Team section stars Landis and Ernst (103 Ks in 61 IP) back in action the Black Knights will push for a return to the postseason.

McCASKEY

COACH – Trisha Johnson, 4th year

2022 RECORD – 1-15, 3-17

KEY PLAYERS LOST – IF Majaneal Bair

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. OF Julee Getz, Jr. OF Leslie Ledesma-Nin, Jr. C Elaina Foley, So. P Aleximar Ruiz, So. 2B Alayah Gartman, So. IF Kaydence Canty

OUTLOOK – More than half of the Red Tornado’s roster are freshmen and sophomores, which bodes well for the future. The more immediate present, not so much.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

COACH – Reilly Gearhart, 2nd year

2022 RECORD – 9-7, 14-10; District Three 6A runner-up

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Delaney Smith, IF Annika Smith, IF Hilary Murse

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. IF Taylor Kittleman, Sr. IF/OF Emily Mitchell, Sr. OF Olivia Yoder, Sr. P Megan Marks, Jr. P Carissa Lusk, So. P Ava Stern

OUTLOOK – The Blue Streaks hit a ton last year and Gearhart counts on that to carry over, despite the loss of the production the Smiths took to Clarion and Penn. Versatility is the key as multiple Streaks can play multiple positions.

PENN MANOR

COACH – Dave Stokes, 17th year

2022 RECORD – 15-1, 25-3; Section One and L-L League champion, District Three 6A champion

KEY PLAYERS LOST – 2B/P Emily Riggs, OF Audrey Paterson

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 2B Bria Booth, Sr. OF Maddie Mitchell, Sr. OF Katie Ream, Jr. C Jordan Bailey, Jr. SS Kira Greene, Jr. 1B Regan Soboleski, So. P Juleigh Bowmaster

OUTLOOK – The Comets graduated a ton of players after 2021 and swept to the second round of the state playoffs. What can they do with just two players lost to graduation?

WARWICK

COACH – Kerry Long, 1st year at Warwick (15 years at Lebanon Catholic)

2022 RECORD – 11-5, 15-8; District Three fourth place

KEY PLAYERS LOST – P Jenna Ober, OF Allison Forsythe, IF Abby Murray, OF Emily Beale, DP Madi Smith, 1B Rowan McFarland

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. SS Roxana Smithson, Jr. C Bella Smithson, Jr. P/1B Samantha Shaak, Jr. 2B Madison Minney, So. OF Katie Heisey

OUTLOOK – While the graduation losses may seem daunting at first blush, the team’s motto is: Why not us? Why not now? With the way the Warriors have hit in the early going, why not indeed.

SECTION TWO

CONESTOGA VALLEY

COACH – Dennis Ryan, 3rd year

2022 RECORD – 4-12 section, 8-12 overall

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Laken Smith, SS Kassie Horning

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. P Rhiannon Henry, Jr. SS Alexa Freeburn, So. C Emma Wanger

OUTLOOK – Ryan shares that momentum is building. While it does, Henry will keep the Bucks in most every game.

ELIZABETHTOWN

COACH – Gary Wylde, 18th year

2022 RECORD – 10-6, 13-8

KEY PLAYERS LOST – SS Jess Zimmerman, OF Sydney Stewart, OF Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner, P Brook Bryan

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. OF Carli Zerphey, Sr. OF Madison Bell, Sr. 1B Sophia Finch, Sr. P Breonna Edgell, Jr. SS Ava Fair, Jr. 2B Julie Zook, Jr. OF Leah Aldous, Jr. OF Kaelin Griffin, Jr. C Astyn Calaman, Jr. 3B/P Cassidy Leitzell.

OUTLOOK – With six starters beginning their third year of varsity, the Bears have the experience to make a run in the section and beyond.

EPHRATA

COACH – Katie Yohe, 5th year

2022 RECORD – 8-8, 9-10

KEY PLAYERS LOST – UT Mady Willis

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 3B Addy Snyder (back after missing a year with injury), Sr. OF Lanie Reinhold, Jr. 1B Hannah Popolis, Jr. 2B Ali Williams, Jr. OF Maddie Russell, Jr. P Ellie Meier, So. C Kaylee Walters, So. SS Kaliana Auchey, So. OF Emma Zimmerman

OUTLOOK – After a big leap forward in 2021 with a fourth-place finish in the district tournament, the Mounts' first post-season appearance in 15 years, they took a small step back in 2022. Determined to erase that history they load up for 2023 returning the entire team, loaded with playoff experience and with a strong team chemistry.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG

COACH – Earl Rutledge Jr., 2nd year

2022 RECORD – 13-3, 20-7; Section Two champion, L-L League runner-up, District Three 5A fifth place

KEY PLAYERS LOST – P Keiva Middleton, IF Cassie Meck, OF Aubrey Horner

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. P Ally Raub, Sr. 1B Kara Scranton, Sr. OF Brooke Zuber, Jr. C Juile Gerard, Jr. SS Gabrielle Hines, Jr. OF Maura Savoca, So. 3B Mackenzie Maki, So. OF Chloe Meck

OUTLOOK – The Pioneers shuffle positions with Zuber returning to the outfield and Gerard returning behind the plate. Raub moves from the infield to the circle to fill the void left by Middleton’s graduation. She fronts a deep staff with Savoca and freshmen Paige Baxter and Natalie Hill.

LEBANON

COACH – Tyler Roth, 3rd year

2022 RECORD – 0-16, 0-19

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Laila Elbouhy, OF Anataysha Leon

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. C/OF Eve Fenstermaker, So. P Serenity Zidik

OUTLOOK – Nowhere to go but up. The Cedars have just three seniors out of 26 rostered players, so building a foundation is the primary goal.

SOLANCO

COACH – Brett Miller, 34th year

2022 RECORD – 11-5, 14-7

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Rebecca Foulk, 1B Marlee Haupt, 2B Taryn Britigan, OF Alyssa Schlagnhaufer, OF Kendal Janssen

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. P/3B Anna Sexton, Jr. SS Emily Sims, Jr. P/2B Holly Grube, So. C Sara DeFrancesco

OUTLOOK – In a section where the added third head-to-head will only turn up the competitive heat, the Golden Mules should be right in the thick of things. Don't be surprised if they win it all.

SECTION THREE

COCALICO

COACH – Paige Roell, 1st year

2022 RECORD – 5-10 section, 6-13 overall

KEY PLAYERS LOST – SS Kelsey Brenneman, OF Bethany Herr

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. SS/C Lexi Rhoads, Sr. P Haley Schoener, Sr. 2B Erin Henry, Sr. OF Abby Waas

OUTLOOK – Roell, who coached the Eagles' JV in 2022, believes the talent is in place to be competitive in the section and deal a few surprises along the way.

DONEGAL

COACH – Wayne Emenheiser, 14th year

2022 RECORD – 12-4, 13-7

KEY PLAYERS LOST – none

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. P Cara Biesecker, Sr. OF Kara Heidlauf, Jr. C Bella Mackison, Jr. 1B Emma Garber, Jr. 2B Natalie Colwell, Jr. 3B Grace Graham, Jr. OF Esther Myers, So. SS Ruth Myers, So. OF Allie Beamesderfer.

OUTLOOK – With the entire team back the Indians are a favorite to reclaim the section title it ceded to Northern Lebanon in 2022.

ELCO

COACH – Allen Phillips, 2nd year

2022 RECORD – 8-8, 10-9

KEY PLAYERS LOST – IF Haley Krill

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 2B/C Zoe Menzel, Sr. C/2B Emily Dietrich, Sr. OF/1B Caitlyn Kleinfelter, Sr. IF Gracie Barshinger, Jr. OF Grace Phillips, So. P/OF Abby Hassler, So. SS/C Morgan Wilson, So. P Gabby Smith (school record 211 Ks in 107 IP as freshman).

OUTLOOK – It’s been 11 years since the Raiders were in the postseason, but with eight starters returning, that may be about to change.

GARDEN SPOT

COACH – Kim King, 7th year

2022 RECORD – 6-9, 7-12

KEY PLAYERS LOST – 2B Emma Royle, OF Lindsay Capp, DP Amanda Hoover; Jr. SS Mykayla Barr moved out of the district, Jr. 1B Rylee Manning is injured.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Jr. SS Sydni King, So. C/3B Rebekah Hoover

OUTLOOK – Low numbers (for the first time in 10 years the Spartans will not field a JV team) and inexperience in the circle make this a rebuilding year.

MANHEIM CENTRAL

COACH – Janelle Heying, 4th year

2022 RECORD – 13-3, 14-7

KEY PLAYERS LOST – SS Emma Damon, P Gabby Wettig, 1V Miranda Ober

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 3V/C Brianna Mylin, Sr. OF Brynn Lehman, Sr. OF Mickey Lauver, Sr. 2V Ava Kenneff, So. SS/P Riley Hostetter, So. C/3V Kayleigh Detz.

OUTLOOK – Hostetter moves from the outfield and will share the circle with freshman Paige Garner. The Barons shoot for a return to the league and district postseason … and beyond.

OCTORARA

COACH – Haley Neff, 2nd year

2022 RECORD – 3-12, 6-13

KEY PLAYERS LOST – 3V Ashley Tidd, CF Kylie Wallace, 1V/DP Haley Nuse

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. OF Julia Roth, Sr. 2V Elizabeth Meyer, Jr. C Victoria Wood, So. P Alivia Romero, So. OF Delaney Amole, So. OF Hailey Tidd

OUTLOOK – A small roster and returning just two experienced players – Wood and Romero – make for the second year of the rebuild in Atglen.

SECTION FOUR

ANNVILLE-CLEONA

COACH – Tim Bowen, 2nd year

2022 RECORD – 10-3 section, 12-10 overall; Section Four champion

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Ella Andrews

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. OF Annabelle Russell, Jr. OF Ashlyn Shaak, Jr. P Meda Pulaski, So. SS Danika Setlock, So. OF Myranda Thielemann.

OUTLOOK – The Dutchgals believe they will be right there with Northern Lebanon. At the very least they will battle Pequea Valley for the second L-L playoff berth out of Section Four.

COLUMBIA

COACH – Derice Butler, 1st year

2022 RECORD – 0-13, 0-15-1

KEY PLAYERS LOST – 3B Morgan Bigler, P Emily Waugh, C Victoria Martinez

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING –Sr. SS Emily Gambler, Jr. OF Madison Bootie, Jr. 1B Hannah Brady, Jr. OF Rylee Wealand.

OUTLOOK – The Tide has churned through coaches of late, but Butler has a chance to build the program from the CYAA level up.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC

COACH – Emily Detz, 1st year

2022 RECORD – 5-8, 7-13

KEY PLAYERS LOST – P Hannah Eckerd, 1B Olivia Reichert

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 2B Mariana DeJesus, Sr. C Carliz Reyes, Sr. 3B Paige Husted, Sr. OF Caidence Brock, Sr. OF Maria Smith, Jr. OF Lyla Maurer, Jr. P Maddie Detz, So. P/2B Elise Maurer.

OUTLOOK – Emily Detz was the LNP Player of the Year in 2011, when she pitched Columbia to the Section Four championship. She gets her first shot as a head coach with a Crusaders squad three years removed from winning a section title and experienced enough to challenge for the top. Her sister, Maddie, gets the ball full time after sharing the circle with Eckerd.

LANCASTER MENNONITE

COACH – Michael Natale, 3rd year

2022 RECORD – 4-9, 5-13

KEY PLAYERS LOST – CF Maddie Gerz; Sr. OF Maggie Will and Sr. 1B Ava Brubaker did not return

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. C Ellie Lefever, Sr. SS Julia Fisher, Sr. P Rachel Lane

OUTLOOK – The Blazers’ goal is to be competitive in section games and qualify for the District Three Class 2A tournament.

NORTHERN LEBANON

COACH – Rob Bashore, 3rd year

2022 RECORD – 16-0, 17-5; Section Three champion

KEY PLAYERS LOST – CF Autumn Bohr; Jr. C Abby Palkovic is injured and out for the year

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. 1B/P Hope Ritchie, Jr. 3B/OF Brooke Beamesderfer, Jr. OF Bailey McFeaters, Jr. OF Kiera Anspach, So. SS Olivia Shutter, So. P/3B Lynsie Mauser

OUTLOOK – The image of a lioness running down an antelope on the African plain comes to mind. The Vikings look to add a Section Four trophy to the one from Section Three they earned in 2022. Qualifying for the District Three playoffs shouldn’t be difficult. Getting a seed commensurate with their talent could be as the penalty of a schedule redolent with smaller schools will hurt.

PEQUEA VALLEY

COACH – Doug High, 5th year

2022 RECORD – 5-8, 6-13

KEY PLAYERS LOST – C Emily Ammon, 1B Hailey Yothers, OF Camryn Bailey

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING – Sr. OF Sarah Arment, Sr. C Olivea Clark, Sr. 2B Shania Smoker, Sr. 3B Madison Clark, Jr. P Madilynn Hassis, Jr. 1B Chevelle Fisher, Jr. OF Carissa Mulder, So. P Victoria Smoker

OUTLOOK – Right in the thick of things with Annville for a playoff berth. After a rare sub-.500 season, the Braves shoot to return to the district playoffs as well.