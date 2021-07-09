From a field of more than 400 nominated athletes, the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) has selected 235 players, across six PIAA classifications, to its 2021 All-State team.

Included in that number are 16 Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes, paced by three from PIAA Class 5A champion Lampeter-Strasburg: seniors Chloe Blantz and Cam Byler and junior Keiva Middleton.

Given the league’s high profile in Class 5A, it should come as no surprise that the bulk of the L-L’s bounty comes from there. The L-S honorees are joined by Garden Spot’s King sisters, senior Allie and freshman Sydni, as well as Elizabethtown senior Kristin Geesey and Donegal freshman standout Bella Mackinson.

State tournament qualifier Penn Manor placed three on the Class 6A team, seniors Sophia Rineer and Tori Hook and junior Emily Riggs, who were joined by Warwick senior Katelyn Minney.

In Class 4A, Northern Lebanon senior Summer Bohr and junior Autumn Bohr earned spots. Pequea Valley senior Olivia Ammon was the lone L-L selectee in Class 3A while Lancaster Mennonite senior Sheyenne King and junior Maddie Gerz merited commendation in 2A. No L-L teams compete in Class 1A.

Here’s a look at the season accomplishments of the area honorees.

Class 6A

Emily Riggs, First Team second base

The tip of the Comets’ homer-happy spear, Riggs sent six balls over the fence while hitting .563 with 29 RBIs. Steady in the field, she also stepped up to pitch relief when called upon.

Sophia Rineer, Second Team shortstop

Rineer teamed with Riggs as the backbone of the Comets’ up-the-middle defense. She hit .414 with eight RBIs and a pair of homers.

Tori Hook, Second Team catcher

Hook hit .532 with three homers and 18 RBIs and steadied the Comets pitching staff.

Katelyn Minney, Second Team pitcher

The latest in a long line of Warrior lefties, Minney went 10-2 in the circle with 127 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.41. She will continue her career at Shippensburg University.

Class 5A

Chloe Blantz, First Team shortstop

As the leadoff batter in the Pioneers prolific offense, Blantz hit .449 in the L-L regular season with 34 RBIs and eight home runs. She continued her assault on playoff pitching as L-S captured its second state crown in three seasons. She will continue her playing career at The University of Delaware.

Keiva Middleton, First Team pitcher

Middleton was 13-0 in league play with a 1.97 ERA and 99 strikeouts. Batting cleanup in the order, Middleton hit.359 with 11 RBIs. Her solo homerun in the state championship game sparked the Pioneers’ rally from a 4-0 deficit.

Cam Byler, Second Team first base

A steady influence in the Pioneers veteran infield, Byler batted .375 with 16 RBIs and two homers. She also stroked a championship game roundtripper, a prodigious shot down the leftfield line. Byler will study at Coastal Carolina University.

Sydni King, First Team, second base

King hit .490 for the Spartans in her scholastic debut, driving in 17 runs and teamed with her sister Allie to solidify the Spartan keystone.

Allie King, Second Team shortstop

She batted .490 as well, knocking in 15 runs, with the bonus of hitting a pair of homers. Allie will continue her education at Florida Southern University.

Kristin Geesey, First Team utility

An all-around athlete, Geesey pitched for the Bears, carrying an over-.500 career record in the circle. The Bears leadoff batter, Geesey .472 with eight RBIs. Her pitching days behind her, Geesey will transition to the infield as she continues her career at Kutztown University.

Bella Mackinson, First Team catcher

Mackinson made a cannonball sized splash in her high school debut, batting .737 with 41 RBIs and was among the league leaders in homers with seven. Armed with a cannon defensively, she quickly established teams would be foolish to run on her.

Class 4A

Summer Bohr, First Team, third base

Bohr capped an outstanding high school career hitting .549 with 25 RBIs while leading a youthful roster of Vikings through the tragedy of losing their coach to COVID-19, midway through the season.

Autumn Bohr, First Team outfield

Back in the 1970s, it was often said two-thirds of the earth was covered by water, the rest was covered by Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Garry Maddox. The same could be said of Bohr who, alley-to-alley, made center field the place where hits went to die. Not an issue for Bohr, however, who batted .610 with 20 RBIs from the leadoff spot for the Vikes.

Class 3A

Olivia Ammon, Second Team pitcher

Ammon led the Braves back to the state quarterfinals, going 11-3 with an ERA of 2.39 and an eye-popping 161 strikeouts. She will pitch for Neumann University next year.

Class 2A

Madeline Gerz, First Team outfield

Gerz hit .491 for the Blazers, driving in 23 runs while launching four home runs. She also threw out seven baserunners.

Sheyenne King, Second Team shortstop

King hit .451 with 20 RBIs for Mennonite and hit three homers. Steady at short, she committed just seven errors. She will matriculate to Lancaster Bible College where, in addition to playing softball, she will play volleyball.