As Lancaster-Lebanon League softball prepares to kick off the 2023 season, here are 10 players to watch as the season progresses.

Julie Bowmaster, Penn Manor, pitcher: Bowmaster broke into the league in 2022 as a freshman as part of the Comets’ dynamic 1-2 pitching punch with relief hammer Emily Riggs. Bowmaster fashioned a 19-2 won-loss record as the Comets won the L-L Section One and League championships, as well as the District Three Class 6A title. She posted a 1.47 earned-run average, holding opponents to a .216 batting average.

Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley, pitcher: As a junior, Henry was the ace of the Buckskins’ staff in 2022. While her 8-12 record may not reflect it, she was dominant with a 2.30 ERA, striking out an eye-popping 188 batters in 119 innings pitched.

Taylor Kittleman, Manheim Township, infield: Injuries cost the University of Central Florida recruit a large portion of her junior year in 2022, but she returned to bat .500 over the final nine games of the season, scoring 14 runs as the Blue Streaks made a spirited run to the District Three 6A championship game.

Bella Mackison, Donegal, catcher: The Indians’ hard-hitting junior set the school record for home runs last season, giving her 15 for her career. Her eight dingers, four triples and nine doubles gave her a slugging percentage of 1.262. She drove in 48 runs in 2022, giving her 98 for her career, tied for fourth on Donegal’s all-time list.

Ellie Meier, Ephrata, pitcher: Entering her third year in the circle, the Mountaineers junior is making the transition from thrower to pitcher, going 9-8 with a 3.08 ERA, striking out 116 batters in 104-2/3 innings. At the plate she hit .450 for the season.

Ally Raub, Lampeter-Strasburg, pitcher: It’s a new season and a new profession for the Pioneers senior as she moves from second base to the circle, taking over for the graduated Keiva Middleton. Raub hit .345 for the Pioneers in 2022, driving in 20 runs while hitting five home runs.

Maddie Russell, Ephrata, outfield: Part of the Mounts’ deep junior class, Russell showed flashes of power in 2022 with five home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .345 for the season.

Kara Scranton, Lampeter-Strasburg, infield: In her junior year, and first year as a starter for the Pioneers, Scranton deftly handled the duties of a first baseman while batting .473. She knocked in 23 runs on 26 hits and was a force in the middle of the Pioneers’ lineup.

Bella Smithson, Warwick, catcher: Transitioning to behind the plate after a freshman campaign at third base, Smithson hit .473 as the revamped Warriors made a run at defending their 2021 district title. Her sophomore season capped with 26 hits, driving in 23 runs.

Ali Williams, Ephrata, infield: Williams sparked the Mounts’ lineup as a sophomore second baseman, batting .508 and scoring 23 runs while driving in 16.

Brooke Zuber, Lampeter-Strasburg, outfield: The Pioneers senior returns to the outfield after a season behind the plate. She batted .474 for the Section Two champions and league runners-up with 36 hits, including nine home runs, scoring 35 runs while driving in 31.