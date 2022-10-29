This isn’t the typical blueprint for playoff success. Three sophomores in the midfield? Another at center back? Teams don’t win that way in October.

Warwick’s run in the District Three Class 4A boys soccer tournament is really a coming of age story. The young guns have helped the season take a last-second turn.

The Warriors, who finished tied for third in their section, are headed to the district’s Final Four.

Drew Bassoff and Titus Layton scored in the first half and 11th-seeded Warwick blanked No. 14 Conestoga Valley 2-0 in the quarterfinals at Lititz Saturday.

Warwick (11-6-2) has qualified for states for the second year in a row. It will face either No. 2 Hempfield or seventh-seeded Dallastown on the road in the semifinals Tuesday.

Having eight underclassmen in the first 11 hasn’t been a problem.

“They have grown up through the season,” right back Zach Rusnock said. “I know when you first start playing varsity you can be nervous. They’ve done a great job of settling down.”

The three senior starters, Bassoff, Rusnock and Charlie Kramer, deserve credit for adjusting to a renovated roster. There weren’t many returning faces after winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship 12 months ago.

Warwick could have easily been dismissed as next year’s team. The seniors can’t wait that long. They need to win now. That’s what they’re doing.

“Right now it’s, ‘Can you rise to the moment?’” Warwick coach Matt Wagner said. “As opposed to, ‘Are you ready for the moment?’ They’re all prepared. It’s just about the mental side.”

Warwick stunned L-L League champ Manheim Township with a double-overtime goal Tuesday. The ride continued against Conestoga Valley (8-8-2), which upset Cumberland Valley in penalty kicks the first round.

There was a nine-day layoff between the end of the regular season and the district opener. That seemed to help the Warriors regroup.

“We really used that time to focus on what we needed,” Kramer said. “We came back stronger in those areas. Going into Township there was no pressure on us. Just do what we need to do and come out as hard as we can.”

Bassoff, who moved from center back to striker for districts, delivered his second playoff goal in the sixth minute. A sophomore created the chance.

Eli Yerger, who’s joined by AJ Schwartz and Rylan Truempy in the midfield, won the ball and made a sliding pass to spring Bassoff free for his 10th goal.

Layton, the left back, padded the lead when he scored on a ricochet off a free kick by Frank Gelardi in the 31st minute.

Warwick’s defense, led by Ben Knouse and Marin Davis in the middle in front of keeper Ethan Beck, posted another shutout. That’s nearly 190 scoreless minutes in the tournament.

Wagner credited his dad, Carl, who was named Section One assistant coach of the year, for helping so many JV players adjust to varsity so quickly.

Even some of the juniors are basically newcomers to this level. That includes Caden Lausch, who’s second on the team with eight goals.

“I wouldn’t want to play a team like us,” Matt Wagner said. “I’m not saying that in a smug way. They’re bought in. They’re ready to show teams what they can do. Putting a consistent run together is what we were hoping would happen.”

Warwick has earned consecutive PIAA berths for the second time in school history. The Warriors also did it in 2004-05.

Bassoff, Kramer and Rusnock, the few senior holdovers, have that achievement as the exclamation point for their high school careers.

“It’s definitely something we’ll look back on,” Kramer said. “Two years in a row is something to be proud of.”

Maybe Warwick will still be next year’s team. This year has suddenly become a lot of fun.