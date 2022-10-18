It’s the ideal scenario for any program. A kid shows up for Youth Night, dreams of playing for the varsity and one day becomes a captain.

Quaden Fogleman used to be that kid. He’s living that dream.

Manheim Township’s center midfielder added another element to the story Tuesday night. Fogleman scored a crucial goal to help Township defeat Cocalico 3-0 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer semifinals at Manheim Central.

“It’s cool to see the guys who once looked forward to it writing their own legacy,” Township coach Kevin Baker said. “These guys have done an awesome job. We have great leaders on this team. It’s everything a coach would want.”

Township (10-4-3), the Section One runner-up, will face Elco in championship game on Thursday at Warwick. The Blue Streaks earned a spot in the final for the third time in four years.

Fogleman scored once all season before the ball found its way to his foot in the 18th minute. Tic-tac-toe passing from Drew Morris to Daven Calderon sprung Fogleman free in the box. He made the chance count with a well-placed strike inside the far post.

That goal total doubled to two.

“I think every player dreams of that,” Fogleman said. “I’m going to be honest. Everybody has it in their minds that they want to score that one big goal.”

Fogleman had his fingerprints all over Township’s attack. He put three more shots on the cage in the second half.

“I feel like the last couple of games he has been making those runs and looking to get forward for us,” Baker said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about all year. It has finally started to click a little bit for him.”

Township’s other captains, center back Eli Colantoni and keeper Tyler Mulholland, watched Fogleman script his big moment. Those three have been teammates since U-9.

Wearing the armband, an honor chosen by their teammates, is important to all of them.

“I wanted to be someone the younger kids looked up to,” Colantoni said. “Not just as a soccer player. Even just as someone they could laugh with as a friend.”

Cocalico (14-4), the Section Three runner-up, was held without a shot on frame or a corner.

Township kept applying pressure and was rewarded with two more goals in the final five minutes.

The attacking threesome of Max Shaub, Morris and Calderon did the damage. Shaub scored his 12th goal on a penalty kick created by Morris drawing a foul in the box. Calderon put home his ninth goal after a scramble near the right post.

When Township’s players huddled together after their semifinal triumph, they reminded each other they aren’t finished yet. The Blue Streaks need one more.

This group of players is showing the way for the next kid who shows up on Youth Night. The next Quaden Fogleman.

“Whenever you’re little, you see it and you’re like, ‘I want to be out there,’” Fogleman said. “It’s like looking at the pros and wishing you were one of them. It’s the same thing at this level.”

A third title in four years is within reach for Township. That’s living the dream.