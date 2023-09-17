There are several exciting matchups on tap this week in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer, beginning with Monday night’s Section Two first-place meeting between Solanco (3-0 L-L, 7-2 overall) and host Ephrata (3-0, 4-1).

Since a season opening nonleague loss to Manheim Township, the Mountaineers have won four straight, paced by Emily Weidner (5 goals, 3 assists) and Bella Pratt (5 goals, 2 assists). Keeper Alyssa Wingenroth has averaged 1.2 goals allowed per game in the early going.

Led by Josie Janssen’s 10 goals and 4 assists, Solanco posts seven players in the scoring column: Addison O’Donnell (4 goals, 3 assists), Emma Housekeeper (3 goals, 2 assists), Olianna Oravitz (3 goals, 2 assists), Avery Janssen (2 goals, 2 assists), Abby Landis (2 goals, 2 assists) and Lindsey Mecouch (2 goals, 4 assists). Keeper Kyleigh Murphy has allowed 1.78 goals in nine starts.

Tuesday finds a first-place, Section Four showdown in Kinzers between Lancaster Catholic (3-0, 5-3) and Pequea Valley (3-0, 7-1) while Section Three’s top four teams face off as well. Elco (2-0, 4-3) travels to Donegal (2-1, 4-1-1) and Cocalico (2-1, 6-2) hosts Octorara (2-1, 4-3). Thursday, Cocalico travels to Elco for an under-the-lights darby.

One of Solanco’s two losses is at the hands of Octorara. The Braves are an early season notable with a victory over Donegal and one-goal loss to Elco, 2-1, on Kenzie Eckhart’s strike in the 65th minute.

Reestablishing the program after a one-year interruption, Lancaster Country Day has run into a hiccup. Unable to field a full side after several players were injured in a 7-2 loss to Annville-Cleona, the Cougars (0-3, 1-5) forfeited matches with Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic.

Head coach Abby Zielinski said, “We are taking this one day at a time, but may have to forfeit games when needed for the remainder of the season.”