There are several exciting matchups on tap this week in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer, beginning with Monday night’s Section Two first-place meeting between Solanco (3-0 L-L, 7-2 overall) and host Ephrata (3-0, 4-1).

Since a season opening nonleague loss to Manheim Township, the Mountaineers have won four straight, paced by Emily Weidner (5 goals, 3 assists) and Bella Pratt (5, 2). Keeper Alyssa Wingenroth has averaged 1.2 goals allowed per game in the early going.

Led by Josie Janssen’s 10 goals and four assists, Solanco posts seven players in the scoring column: Addison O’Donnell (4, 3), Emma Housekeeper (3, 2), Olianna Oravitz (3, 2), Avery Janssen (2, 2), Abby Landis (2, 2) and Lindsey Mecouch (2, 4). Keeper Kyleigh Murphy has allowed 1.78 goals in nine starts.

Tuesday finds a first-place, Section Four showdown in Kinzers between Lancaster Catholic (3-0, 5-3) and Pequea Valley (3-0, 7-1) while Section Three’s top four teams face off as well. Elco (2-0, 4-3) travels to Donegal (2-1, 4-1-1) and Cocalico (2-1, 6-2) hosts Octorara (2-1, 4-3). Thursday Cocalico travels to Elco for an under-the-lights darby.

One of Solanco’s two losses is at the hands of Octorara. The Braves are an early season notable with a victory over Donegal and one-goal loss to Elco, 2-1, on Kenzie Eckhart’s strike in the 65th minute.

Reestablishing the program after a one-year interruption, Lancaster Country Day has run into a hiccup. Unable to field a full side after several players were injured in a 7-2 loss to Annville-Cleona, the Cougars (0-3, 1-5) forfeited matches with Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic.

Head coach Abby Zielinski said, “We are taking this one day at a time, but may have to forfeit games when needed for the remainder of the season.”