It came like a sudden summer storm, with the speed and ferocity of lightning.
Held in check for 65 minutes, Warwick's boys soccer team erupted for three goals in three minutes — two in the space of 10 seconds — and defeated Manheim Township 3-1 on a sun-splashed Thursday afternoon in Lititz.
Senior midfielder Tyler Mitchell scored the two quick goals and assisted on the third as the Warriors (6-1 L-L Section One, 10-1-1 overall) rebounded from a small hiccup after winning their opening nine games.
After tying Ephrata in a neighborly nonleague match, Warwick suffered its first loss of the season, 1-0 in overtime, to Conestoga Valley. Thursday, it appeared whatever ailed the Warriors in their two previous matches was carrying over, as the Blue Streaks, who came in on a three-game winning streak, totally dominated the first 40 minutes.
That domination paid dividends early as Mike Rogers finished off Cameron Reed's corner kick, initially deflected by the Warriors’ defense, in the ninth minute. For the half, Township (4-3-1, 7-3-1) owned a 3-0 advantage in corners and was up 7-1 in shots on goal. Warriors' keeper Ethan Beck came up big, literally, time and again as the Streaks peppered the goal area.
“At that half, we talked about grit,” Warwick coach Matt Wagner said. “That’s the best part of this team: Digging deep and being together.”
Township dug deeper, controlling play from the 47th minute through the 60th, but with few dangerous opportunities.
Warwick came to life after Zach Rusnock’s long volley into the box was cleared by Streaks' keeper Tyler Mulholland. Taking the ball down the right side, Jake Smith crossed to Mitchell in the box.
“I was just in the right position,” Mitchell said. “Jake went down the wing and I had a feeling. It was perfectly set up and I hit it perfectly.”
The goal, coming at the 66:25 mark, electrified Warwick's bench. What happened next delivered a bigger jolt.
Off the ensuing tap, a foul was called on Township deep in the Warriors’ defensive third. Back Drew Schwartz took the free kick, sending it out beyond midfield, about 40 yards from Township's goal. There it came down to Mitchell, who dribbled 30, 35 yards, then unleashed the game-winner, a mere 10 seconds after his icebreaker.
“I was wide open,” Mitchell said. “I called for the ball, got it, waited for the keep to come out and sniped the ball in the far right corner.”
“We have explosiveness,” Wagner said, “but we just work, we fight. That grit, that fight, that’s the identity of this team.”
Three minutes later Mitchell found Gage Meckley with a cross, Meckley finishing to cap the outburst.
“That kind of took the wind out of them,” Wagner offered.
“That 10-minute window,” Streaks' coach Kevin Baker said, “they just caught us a couple times and it snowballed from there.”
It couldn’t have been a coincidence that the Warriors’ resurgence came less than a minute after the Streaks’ left back, Roberto Irizarry, went off with a serious leg cramp. Which isn’t to take away from the Warriors’ rally. Given life, they grabbed it with gusto.
“I thought our guys played fantastic,” Baker said. “Sometimes, especially when you’re playing soccer, you get those little windows and things just fall off. It’s why we hate, and love, the game.”
“We didn’t play our best,” Wagner said, speaking of the Warriors’ two prior games. “We had our chances. Our preaching is, ‘On to the next.’ These guys worked hard in practice yesterday, and this is what happens.”