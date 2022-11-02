MECHANICSBURG — No one else at their school, or even from their conference, ever stood in that line. They never heard their names called or had a coach drape a medal around their necks.

That was the consolation for Mount Calvary. The Chargers made history before they stepped onto the Cumberland Valley turf. They were hoping to make some more.

Top-seeded Tulpehocken didn’t allow it. The Trojans struck for three goals in the first 27 minutes and knocked off No. 6 Mount Calvary 5-0 in the District Three Class 1A boys soccer championship game Wednesday night.

The Chargers wore silver. They still blazed a trail.

“We got here,” midfielder Branden Zeager said. “We have to cherish the memory of our season as a whole. It shows the bond that our team has. It means a lot to have made it here.”

Mount Calvary (17-4-1) was trying to complete a difficult run. The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference champs blanked No. 3 York Catholic and No. 2 West Shore Christian on their way to this stage.

No. 1 was a different beast.

Tulpehocken (23-1) is the Berks County champion and a perennial District Three power. The Trojans have outscored their opponents 83-9 this season. They’ve been rolling since August.

“They definitely earned it,” Zeager said. “Both teams earned their way here. Two different styles of play and they came out on top. Congrats to them.”

Nico Paul-Chandia and Ace Aguirre delivered the first two goals about six minutes apart. They were followed by a pair of finishes from Mason Lillis, Tulpehocken’s top scorer. Erick Sanchez had the final goal.

Mount Calvary posted six consecutive shutouts, including five in the CCAC and district playoffs, heading into this matchup. This was the best attacking opponent the Chargers have encountered.

“I knew coming in I was going to have to do a lot more than I have all season,” keeper Reagan Mummau said. “The defense has really been great. I didn’t have to do too much. But today I was going to have to step up. I tried my hardest. It didn’t really show in the results.”

No one was going to stop these Tulpehocken shots. Lillis has 36 goals in 24 games. Paul-Chandia scored on his own rebound. Sanchez put a 30-yard ripper into the top of the net. These were top-notch finishes.

Tulpehocken lost to Camp Hill after a questionable penalty kick was awarded late in the second half of last year’s final. The Trojans were hungry and motivated. They left no doubt this time.

As the gold medals and the trophy were being handed out, Branden Esbenshade and Zeager stood side-by-side and stared straight ahead. It was hard to look over at the celebration.

“Obviously they won it,” Zeager said. “We were here to play the game and they beat us fair and square. You’ve got to give them some respect. But it’s never good to watch somebody else win.”

Some of Mount Calvary’s players scanned the crowd and noticed a few league rivals sitting in the bleachers. They made the trip to see a fellow CCAC team play for gold.

Although this wasn’t the result the Chargers wanted, they saw it as a breakthrough. Their league is getting better.

Mount Calvary has 11 seniors and will continue in the PIAA tournament next week. Esbenshade, Zeager and Mummau were the Chargers’ three all-conference selections.

Those silver medals will become valued keepsakes as the years pass. They’re a symbol of what the team achieved.

“Nobody else has done it,” Esbenshade said. “The first from our school. The first from the CCAC. We’ll remember that. We’ll remember all the work we put into it.”